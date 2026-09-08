Banky W melts hearts with tribute to mother as she clocks 70

Banky W shared heartfelt photos from his mother Rosemary Wellington's 70th birthday celebration

The actor and singer described his mother as an extraordinary woman who built a faith-filled family legacy

Banky W paid tribute to his mother, a pastor, calling her incomparable and expressing his deep love for her

Banky W has shown the world just how much his mother means to him, marking her milestone 70th birthday with a warm and deeply personal tribute on social media.

The actor and singer shared a series of photos from the birthday celebration of his mother, Pastor Rosemary Wellington, who he affectionately refers to as "Mes Grandma."

Banky W pens emotional tribute to mum as she marks 70th birthday, Credit: Banky W

Source: Instagram

In the post, he painted a picture of a woman whose faith shaped not just her own life but the lives of everyone around her.

Banky W Reflects on His Mother's Legacy

Rather than simply wishing her well, Banky W used the moment to acknowledge the spiritual foundation she laid for their entire family. He noted that three generations now stand together, united in the same faith she introduced them to, and described that as her greatest legacy.

In his own words:

"70 years. Three generations. One faithful God. And an extraordinary woman, surrounded by the family that now trusts in the God that she taught us to know. That is the greatest legacy of all. Happy 70th birthday again to my Mom, the incomparable Pastor Mes Grandma Rosemary Wellington. We love you."

Who Is Rosemary Wellington?

Rosemary Wellington is the mother of Banky W, whose full name is Bankole Wellington. Known in Nigeria primarily as a musician and actor, Banky W has also built a reputation as a family man and a person of strong Christian faith, values he credits in part to his mother's upbringing.

Fans gush as Banky W celebrates his mother’s 70th birthday. Credit: Banky W

Source: Instagram

The birthday tribute reinforced just how central she has been to shaping the man he has become, with the 70-year milestone serving as an occasion to publicly honour her influence across generations.

See Banky's viral Instagram posts below:

Adesua Etomi shares experience with morning sickness

Legit.ng previously reported that Adesua Etomi recounted her story after escaping death as she shared her testimony.

Banky W's wife disclosed in a series of Instagram photos that she nearly died in June of this year, but God saved her.

She revealed that she had a traumatic encounter that resulted in unscheduled surgery, gaining the attention of many.

Source: Legit.ng