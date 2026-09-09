Veteran Nollywood actor Charles Inojie weighed in on the controversy surrounding Peter Obi's retreat from armed thugs in Benue state

Inojie responded directly to social media commentator Isaac Fayose, who argued that Obi should have responded with force

The actor's defence of Obi divided fans online, with several disagreeing sharply over whether restraint or resistance was the right call

Veteran Nollywood actor Charles Inojie has entered the heated debate around Peter Obi's decision to stand down after armed thugs blocked his entry into Benue state, urging Nigerians to reconsider what courage truly looks like in politics.

The comments came on September 8, 2026, in response to a video by social media commentator Isaac Fayose, who argued that Peter Obi should have met the hostility head-on.

Charles Inojie speaks on criticism trailing Peter Obi after Benue incident. Photo: charlesinojie/peterobi

Source: Instagram

Fayose maintained that Nigeria does not need a gentle politician to unseat President Tinubu but a combative one willing to match fire with fire.

Charles Inojie pushed back firmly, writing in the comment section that violence is not the true measure of bravery.

Charles Inojie's full take on Peter Obi

The actor argued that the ruling class has tried and failed repeatedly to find a scandal to pin on Peter Obi since the Obimania movement gained momentum, and that the 2027 Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate's greatest political weapon has been his unblemished reputation.

He warned that any resort to street-level confrontation would hand Peter Obi's opponents exactly the opening they need.

"His refusal to charge through the mob in Benue wasn't cowardly but profound wisdom. Nigeria needs Peter Obi alive. Indeed, true courage is knowing when not to fight," Inojie wrote.

He also took aim at Benue state Governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, describing him as someone who has failed to mobilise security forces against the bandits and herdsmen he accused of turning the state into a burial ground, yet appeared to celebrate blocking a "harmless man."

Charles Inojie noted that on the same day he was turned back from Benue, Peter Obi travelled to Jos to condole with Nigerians displaced by insurgents, adding:

"Trust me, the joke is on Rev.Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia."

Check out Isaac Fayose's video and Charles Inojie's comment about Peter Obi below:

Charles Inojie weighs in on Peter Obi’s Benue ordeal and growing public backlash. Photo: charlesinojie/peterobi

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Charles Inojie's comments

The post drew a wave of responses, with opinions split down the middle:

@sexysagu wrote:

"Well said, indeed wisdom is profitable to direct."

@gygabyte80 said:

"You want to rule Nigeria, but do not want to die. Exactly why we are where we are today. That mentality to stay alive out of fear is the exact strength of the oppressor. Small tear gas, everyone is already at home watching big brother Nigeria. You guys are not ready."

@ezeani_mundi commented:

"The joke is on everyone who went to Benue with Peter Obi..."

@manuel_auto_dealership wrote:

"My biggest mentor and I am your biggest fan sir but I disagree with you here power can never be taken by being so soft we have to fight for it."

@onyeaborejike stated:

"You've spoken well Mr Charles and agree with you 💯"

@atare.1 added:

"Legend your comment has now made me think towards another angle though egbon Fayose is also right from a different angle coz these APC people are too dirty……"

Peter Obi releases video of how he was attacked in Benue, makes strong vow

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi released a video of how his convoy was blocked and confronted while he attempted to reach Yelwata community in Benue to sympathise with families affected by a fatal attack.

Obi said his team arrived in the state around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, but was met by a crowd chanting for him to leave, with the former Anambra governor describing the hostility as distressing.

Despite being unable to reach Yelwata, Obi said he remained committed to protecting Nigerians and vowed to continue working until the government restores its primary responsibility of safeguarding every Nigerian life.

Source: Legit.ng