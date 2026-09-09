Yoruba actress Sikiratu Sindodo opened up about her past romantic relationship with NURTW boss MC Oluomo in a new interview

Sindodo admitted she envies colleagues who kept their private lives out of the public eye

The actress refused to reveal what caused the breakup, saying the story was too long to get into

Yoruba Nollywood actress Tayo Odueke, popularly known as Sikiratu Sindodo, has admitted she wishes she had never gone public with her romance with National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chairman Musiliu Akinsanya, widely known as MC Oluomo.

Speaking during a candid interview on Oyinmomo TV on YouTube, Sindodo reflected on her decision to openly flaunt the relationship, saying it ultimately was not worth the attention it attracted.

Sikiratu Sindodo breaks silence on why she flaunted relationship with MC Oluomo. Credit: @sikiratusindodo, @mcoluomo

Source: Instagram

When the conversation turned to what caused the split, she was tight-lipped, saying only: "It's a long story, and I'd rather not go into it."

Sindodo on Keeping Relationships Private

Despite her reluctance to discuss the circumstances surrounding the breakup, the actress was more forthcoming about her feelings on privacy in relationships.

She said she had been watching colleagues quietly live out their romantic lives away from the spotlight, and she now envies them for it.

"Sometimes, it's better to keep things private. I envy my colleagues who kept their affairs out of the public eye. I regret announcing my relationship with Alhaji MC Oluomo. It wasn't worth it. He was very good to me and treated me well, which is why I published his name. But I shouldn't have," she said.

Why She Went Public in the First Place

Sindodo explained that her decision to go public at the time felt natural. She was in what she considered a committed relationship and saw no reason to hide it from the world.

She also pointed to MC Oluomo's kind treatment of her as part of what motivated her to openly acknowledge him.

She added: "Normal, if you're married to someone, people will eventually know. Back then, I didn't care, and I didn't see any reason to hide it."

Her comments offer a rare and honest look at the pressures public figures face when personal relationships become part of their public identity. For Sindodo, the lesson has been a lasting one.

Watch the viral video of Sikiratu Sindodo's interview:

Davido takes a swipe at MC Oluomo

Legit.ng also reported that Davido waded into the simmering dispute between MC Oluomo and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He took a pointed jab at the transport union chief in an Instagram story post on Monday, July 27, 2026.

The Afrobeats superstar addressed MC Oluomo directly in a brief but cutting message. Writing in pidgin English, he said:

"@kingmcoluomo dem say u Dey game ... I doubt lol look ur mirror."

Source: Legit.ng