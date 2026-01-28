Popular Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze has sparked debate online after stating that he would not send a creatively gifted child like TikTok star Peller to university

He cited examples of global influencers like Khaby Lame and IShowSpeed, stating that talents often outpace formal education in building wealth

Freeze emphasised that unique talents in creative arts or entertainment should be nurtured outside traditional education

Popular Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze, whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde, has stirred conversation online after stating that if he had a child with creative talent like TikTok star Peller, he would not send them to university.

Speaking in a recent video, he explained that natural skills in entertainment and digital content often bring faster success than formal education, especially for those who already know their path.

Daddy Freeze cited global examples to support his view, pointing first to Khaby Lame, the Italian-Senegalese creator who rose from factory work during the pandemic to become the most followed TikToker worldwide.

With only a secondary education, Lame built a massive audience through simple reaction videos and recently sold his company, Step Distinctive Limited, for about $900 million, showing how digital creativity can generate wealth without academic degrees.

He also mentioned American streamer IShowSpeed, who has gained over 50 million subscribers through energetic gaming and streaming.

Without a university background, Speed’s charisma and consistency have made him one of the most influential young entertainers.

Daddy Freeze went further, referencing Nigerian creator Peller, who he said he quickly recovered from a car crash by acquiring a better vehicle than the previous one. He described it as evidence of resilience and the financial rewards of digital talent

He further mentioned Egungun, another Nigerian entertainer who dropped out of school but found success by focusing on content that resonated with audiences, even after several failed attempts with other formats.

Freeze clarified that he does not dismiss education entirely, noting that professions such as medicine, law, and engineering require university training.

However, he stated that children with unique creative abilities should be encouraged to pursue their talents outside the traditional academic system, as this could be the best way to secure their future.

Watch the video of Daddy Freeze below:

Netizens react to Daddy Freeze's comment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@idan_feds said:

"Oya naa untill he reach time to speak for public and your pikin dey shine teeth i show speed go high school and he understands speaks well… shey na peller wey dey sound like he stop for primary you dey advise make he no go…. make he just dey fluent and make he get one or two knowledge, nobody talk say make he go turn lawyer or doctor just be knowledgeable."

@sheriff963 commented:

"Dady freezy is a menace to society. The question should be, 'Does Dady freezy children go to school.'"

@ZinnyReacts wrote:

"What he's saying is valid. However, success has many paths, but education is still a foundation, not a limitation. The problem isn't school, it's how we define success."

@loffyshvillifc reacted:

"He's actually right the way the world is going no one wants to listen to intelligent conversations anymore, people only want to listen to stupid stuffs."

@0xIkemefuna said:

"Peller shouldn't, highest watch more movies and i assure you his accent will change But it's not the change of accent that will bring money, its the current one he has, so y'all should leave him like that."

@lonelyinlagos26 commented:

"Hmmm that's a bar…'egunguns camera man was the best graduating student in his class' I foh! Best graduating student in the class na camera man to person wey no go uni."

