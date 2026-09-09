Former Liverpool star Ovie Ejaria posted a LinkedIn ad appealing for a new club after being released by Spanish side Real Oviedo

The 28-year-old Arsenal academy product described his versatility across multiple midfield and wide positions

Ejaria, who is eligible to play for Nigeria, once caught the attention of former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr in 2019

Former Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria has taken an unconventional route in his search for a new club, posting a professional appeal on social media.

The 28-year-old published the post on his LinkedIn page after being released by Spanish second-division side Real Oviedo, who signed him on a two-year contract in July 2025 but let him go after just one season.

Former Liverpool star searches for new club on LinkedIn. Photo by TF Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ejaria described himself as a midfielder capable of operating in the six, eight, and ten roles, as well as on the left wing, making his case to potential clubs through the professional networking platform rather than through the usual transfer market channels.

Ejaria’s professional football journey

Ejaria came through the youth ranks at Arsenal before Liverpool signed him as a teenager. He spent six years at Anfield, four of which were as a first-team player, though he made only two appearances for the senior side.

During that period, he went out on loan three times, to Sunderland, Rangers, and Reading, the last of which he made permanent in 2020.

Reading released him in December 2023, leaving him without a club for over a year before his move to Real Oviedo in the summer of 2025.

Ejaria's Nigerian connection

Born in England to Nigerian parents, Ejaria holds eligibility for both countries at the international level.

As reported by Score Nigeria, former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr made contact in 2019 in an effort to persuade him to commit his international future to Nigeria, but the switch never came to pass.

His career trajectory and the LinkedIn post have now reignited conversations about the player among Nigerian football followers.

England-born star commits to Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that an England-born star committed his future to Nigeria after securing a big move to the Swedish top flight.

Abdul Abdulmalik starred for Boreham Wood in the National League. Though born in England, he is eligible to play for Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng