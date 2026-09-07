Zainab Zee Diamond, a well-known figure in Nigeria's Hausa film industry, passed away in the early hours of today

Her family confirmed the death shortly after the Fajr prayer, revealing she had undergone a prolonged period of medical treatment

Tributes from fellow Kannywood actors, filmmakers, and fans across Nigeria began pouring in following the sad announcement

Veteran Kannywood actress Zainab Zee Diamond has died, leaving a significant void in Nigeria's Hausa film industry.

She passed away in the early hours of Monday, September 7, 2026, shortly after the Fajr (dawn) prayer, following what her family described as a long and difficult battle with illness.

Zainab Zee Diamond, veteran Kannywood actress, dies after long illness. Photo credit@northentrending

Source: Instagram

In an official statement, her family confirmed the news and extended condolences to fans and colleagues alike, offering the Islamic phrase:

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un" ,to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return".

The statement acknowledged the extended period of medical care she had endured before her passing.

Tributes pour in for Kannywood star

Fans mourn as Zainab Zee Diamond, veteran Kannywood actress dies. Photo credit@northerntrending

Source: Instagram

Zainab Zee Diamond was a beloved presence in Kannywood, the northern Nigerian film industry based in Kano that produces content primarily in the Hausa language.

Her death has prompted an outpouring of grief from across the entertainment community, with actors, filmmakers, and admirers paying tribute to her legacy.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be formally announced, with her immediate family expected to share details shortly.

Here is the Instagram post announcing the unfortunate passing of the actress:

Fans react to the news

Fans took to social media to express their sorrow and prayers following the news of her passing.

@deejer_elegant_collection wrote:

"May her soul rest in peace"

@fodio__ganeee commented:

"May her soul rest in peace and may Allah make us die with faith amen."

@official_mrs_k_gwarzo shared:

"God is king, the servant of God, everything has come to an end, may God have mercy on her and make her sick to be a pardon."

@mmc_capacity___voii wrote:

"May her soul rest in peace and enlighten her grave."

@jiddahbrown reacted:

"Oh Allah we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return Allah forgive you may Allah make you rest and make this the end of your suffering"

@mardiees.sayss_ added:

"May her soul rest in peace"

Old video of Nimmyferrai and Aunty Ajara trends

Legit.ng reported that an old video of late TikToker Nimmyferrari and late Aunty Ajara resurfaced online, leaving fans deeply emotional.

In the clip, Nimmyferrari interviewed Aunty Ajara about her dream man, with Ajara openly describing the qualities she wanted in a partner. The lighthearted conversation had a more heartbreaking meaning following the deaths of both women.

Nimmyferrari and Aunty Ajara passed away within months of each other, making the resurfaced footage particularly poignant for fans who remember them. Many have taken to social media to share their emotions and reflect on the painful coincidence as the old video brings back memories of the two late TikTok personalities.

Source: Legit.ng