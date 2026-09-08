Several petroleum depots across Lagos and Port Harcourt adjusted their PMS prices on Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Ascon raised its depot price by N10 per litre, while Integrated, Sahara and several Port Harcourt suppliers cut their rates

Dangote and Pinnacle held their PMS prices at N1,266 per litre amid the mixed movements across both locations

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Multiple petroleum depots in Lagos and Port Harcourt posted different Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) prices on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, with some operators raising their rates, others lowering them, and a number holding firm.

Mid-day market data showed that the price shifts were uneven across suppliers, meaning filling stations could see varying acquisition costs depending on which depot they source from.

Nigerian petrol depots have adjusted their PMS prices Photo: Bloomberg

Source: UGC

Lagos Depot Movements

Data captured from Petroluemprice.ng noted that the Ascon recorded the sharpest upward move in Lagos, lifting its PMS depot price by N10 to N1,280 per litre from N1,270. NIPCO also stayed at the N1,280 mark.

On the other side, both Integrated and Sahara brought their prices down by N9 per litre, each settling at N1,270. Lister made a smaller cut, dropping from N1,280 to N1,277 per litre.

Dangote and Pinnacle chose not to adjust their prices, each remaining at N1,266 per litre, the lowest rates recorded among Lagos depots. Aiteo, Bono, Pivot and Wosbab all held at N1,270, while MRS sat at N1,267.

Port Harcourt Depots Cut Prices

The Port Harcourt market leaned downward. Liquid Bulk, Masters and Stockgap each dropped their PMS prices from N1,280 to N1,270 per litre, while Matrix fell from N1,295 to N1,290.

Sigmund and T.S.L both quoted N1,270 per litre.

However, Nepas and Sahara's Port Harcourt operations quoted significantly higher at N1,840 and N1,950 per litre respectively, standing apart from the rest of the market.

Snapshot of petrol depot prices

Aiteo — N1,270/litre

Ascon — N1,280/litre

Bono — N1,270/litre

Dangote — N1,266/litre

Integrated — N1,270/litre

Lister — N1,277/litre

MRS — N1,267/litre

NIPCO — N1,280/litre

Pinnacle — N1,266/litre

Pivot — N1,270/litre

Sahara — N1,270/litre

Wosbab — N1,270/litre

Liquid Bulk — N1,270/litre

Masters — N1,270/litre

Matrix — N1,290/litre

Nepas — N1,840/litre

Sahara — N1,950/litre

Sigmund — N1,270/litre

Stockgap — N1,270/litre

T.S.L — N1,270/litre

Petrol depot prices remain mixed as Dangote, Pinnacle and NIPCO maintain their rates Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

What the Movements Mean for Pump Prices

Retail petrol prices at filling stations are shaped by a range of factors beyond depot costs, including transport expenses and local market conditions.

Stations that buy from depots where prices fell may have some room to hold or reduce what they charge customers, while those linked to higher-priced suppliers could come under pressure to pass on those costs.

IPMAN predict new petrol prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said petrol prices in the country are likely to drop further in the days and weeks ahead as a result of the recent dip in international crude oil prices.

Chinedu Ukadike, the Public Relations Officer of IPMAN, said that the drop in crude oil prices is already being reflected at the pump at the Dangote Refinery and depots.

He explained that the price of crude oil is directly tied to local petrol prices.

Source: Legit.ng