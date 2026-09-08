Augustine Eguavoen will take charge of the Super Falcons on an interim basis in preparation for their 2028 Olympics qualifiers

Christopher Danjuma will join as assistant coach alongside former Super Falcons defender Ayisat Yusuf

The Nigeria Football Federation is still searching for a substantive head coach to lead the Super Falcons on a permanent basis

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has appointed former Super Eagles head coach Augustine Eguavoen to manage the Super Falcons on a temporary basis, with the team set to face Comoros in October as part of their LA 2028 Olympic Games qualifying campaign.

Eguavoen takes the role while the federation continues its search for a permanent head coach for the senior women's national team after the resignation of Justine Madugu, as confirmed by NFF.

Augustine Eguavoen takes charge of Super Falcons on interim basis. Photo by Daniel Beloumo Olomo.

Source: Getty Images

Christopher Danjuma, who currently coaches Nasarawa Amazons in the Nigeria Women's Football League, will serve as one of Eguavoen's assistants.

Danjuma brings considerable experience working with Nigeria's women's national teams, most recently guiding the Falconets at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.

Former Super Falcons defender Ayisat Yusuf will also join the coaching staff. Yusuf, who made 68 international appearances for Nigeria, represented the country at four Women's Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, three FIFA Women's World Cups, and the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. She has since transitioned into coaching.

Completing the technical crew is Olatunji Baruwa, a former goalkeeper trainer with the Super Eagles, who will take up the same role with the Super Falcons. Baruwa has previously worked with several national teams including the CHAN Eagles, Flying Eagles and Golden Eaglets.

The Super Falcons will begin their push for a place at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics when they take on Comoros in October, with the coaching team assembled specifically to oversee those qualifying fixtures as the NFF works to fill the head coach position on a long-term basis.

FIFA, CAF set to audit NFF

Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA and CAF are set to investigate NFF after the resignation of former President Ibrahim Gusau after Super Falcons' failure.

The two international bodies have suspended the electoral process of the federation amid planned reform to Nigerian football after repeated failure.

Source: Legit.ng