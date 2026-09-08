Dahiru Garba, 87, allegedly attacked presiding judge Hon. Dauda Hamman with a cutlass during an ongoing court case in Fufore LGA

The Adamawa State Police Command confirmed the incident happened on August 31, 2026, at Mayo-Ine Area Court

Garba pleaded guilty before a Chief Magistrate Court in Yola and was remanded at the Yola Correctional Facility

An 87-year-old man has been charged in court after allegedly slashing the hand of an Area Court judge with a cutlass during a live court session in Adamawa state.

The Adamawa State Police Command, through its spokesperson Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday, September 8, that the suspect, Dahiru Garba of Korawa village, attacked the presiding judge, Hon. Dauda Hamman, on August 31, 2026, at the Mayo-Ine Area Court in Fufore Local Government Area.

An 87-year-old man has been charged in Adamawa. Photo credit: Pius Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

How the attack unfolded

The incident occurred while the court was hearing a dispute between Garba and another man, Ismail Yusuf. According to the police statement, Garba produced a cutlass and struck the judge repeatedly on the hand, leaving him with what the command described as grievous injuries, Punch reported.

"The suspect attacked the presiding Judge with a cutlass and severally cut his hand, causing him grievous injuries," Nguroje said in the statement.

Police operatives at the scene arrested Garba immediately. The case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters in Fufore to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Yola on September 4, 2026, for further investigation.

Suspect pleads guilty, blames the devil

After the completion of investigations, Garba was brought before Chief Magistrate Court I in Yola on Monday, September 8, 2026. Chief Magistrate Ismail Bello Shelleng presided over the hearing, where Garba faced a one-count charge of causing grievous hurt, contrary to Section 219 of the Penal Code Law of Adamawa State, 2018.

When the charge was read and interpreted to him, Garba entered a guilty plea. He blamed the devil for his actions and said he deeply regretted what he had done, Vanguard reported.

The court ordered that he be remanded at the Yola Correctional Facility, pending further hearing.

Adamawa Commissioner of Police, Kabir Hassan, said the command would ensure the case is prosecuted to its conclusion and that justice is served.

Man remanded for killing wife

Previously, Legit.ng reported that married man, Idris Kurma, was remanded in prison for allegedly killing his wife, Aisha Idris, in Goda village, Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State.

Idris killed his wife after she refused to grind groundnuts to make kuli-kuli for him.

Source: Legit.ng