White Money fired back at Uche Maduagwu after the self-proclaimed actor called him an 'outcast' in a viral Instagram video posted on September 8, 2026

The BBNaija season 6 winner branded Maduagwu a 'nonentity' and accused him of using the controversy purely to chase clout online

White Money warned that lawyers would be reaching out to Maduagwu before the two men crossed paths in person

BBNaija season 6 winner White Money has vowed to pursue a defamation lawsuit against Uche Maduagwu after the controversial figure made explosive remarks about the reality star's cultural identity.

The trouble started on September 8, 2026, when Maduagwu posted a video on Instagram in which he labelled White Money an "outcast," using the Igbo term "OSU", a deeply sensitive designation historically attached to certain communities in Igbo culture.

BBNaija winner White Money responds to Uche Maduagwu’s controversial remarks and threatens legal action. Photo: whitemoney/uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

Uche Maduagwu went further, alleging that a recent film produced by Joseph Okechukwu was actually rooted in White Money's life story, and that the former BBNaija housemate had paid producers to incorporate his narrative into the project.

"Tell Nigerians why you avoid going to your own village, is it not because you be OSU? Even if everyone Dey critic*ze me, I will never allow you do it to me, for those who don't know about White Money Story, especially about being an OSU, we get all the information, why is he hiding his True Igbo Identity?" Maduagwu wrote in the post.

Watch Uche Maduagwu's comments about White Money below:

White Money hits back

The reality star wasted little time before responding.

In his own Instagram video published hours after Maduagwu's post, White Money was blunt, dismissing his accuser as someone without a credible acting career who feeds off other people's relevance.

"You are a nonentity. You are the only Nollywood actor who has never acted in a movie," White Money said, adding that Maduagwu resembled "someone who escaped from a life sentence."

BBNaija star White Money reacts to Uche Maduagwu’s controversial comment and vows to take legal action. Photo: whitemoney/uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

White Money vs Uche Maduagwu: Legal action on the horizon

Beyond the verbal sparring, White Money made it clear that personal insults would not be the only consequence Maduagwu faces.

He warned that the comments crossed a legal line and that his legal team would be responding formally.

"Before then, you are going to hear from my lawyers for this defamatory speech made in the name of chasing clout," he stated.

He also recalled knowing Uche Maduagwu during his earlier years hustling in Surulere, Lagos, suggesting the attack felt like a personal betrayal from someone he once encountered during a more difficult period of his life

Despite his sharp words, he urged Maduagwu to stay alive and watch his peers progress rather than seek attention through controversy.

Watch White Money's response to Uche Maduagwu below:

White Money roasts Mercy Eke and Maria on livestream

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that WhiteMoney, Mercy Eke and Maria Chike sparked reactions online after engaging in playful but fiery banter during a TikTok live session.

WhiteMoney mocked Mercy over her personal life, career, cosmetic procedures and lifestyle before turning his attention to Maria with warnings about what the livestream could reveal.

He also revisited his time with Mercy in the Big Brother Naija house, linking one of their interactions to his subsequent eviction.

Source: Legit.ng