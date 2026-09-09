BBNaija's White Money Threatens Legal Action Against Uche Maduagwu Over Controversial Comment
- White Money fired back at Uche Maduagwu after the self-proclaimed actor called him an 'outcast' in a viral Instagram video posted on September 8, 2026
- The BBNaija season 6 winner branded Maduagwu a 'nonentity' and accused him of using the controversy purely to chase clout online
- White Money warned that lawyers would be reaching out to Maduagwu before the two men crossed paths in person
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BBNaija season 6 winner White Money has vowed to pursue a defamation lawsuit against Uche Maduagwu after the controversial figure made explosive remarks about the reality star's cultural identity.
The trouble started on September 8, 2026, when Maduagwu posted a video on Instagram in which he labelled White Money an "outcast," using the Igbo term "OSU", a deeply sensitive designation historically attached to certain communities in Igbo culture.
Uche Maduagwu went further, alleging that a recent film produced by Joseph Okechukwu was actually rooted in White Money's life story, and that the former BBNaija housemate had paid producers to incorporate his narrative into the project.
"Tell Nigerians why you avoid going to your own village, is it not because you be OSU? Even if everyone Dey critic*ze me, I will never allow you do it to me, for those who don't know about White Money Story, especially about being an OSU, we get all the information, why is he hiding his True Igbo Identity?" Maduagwu wrote in the post.
Watch Uche Maduagwu's comments about White Money below:
White Money hits back
The reality star wasted little time before responding.
In his own Instagram video published hours after Maduagwu's post, White Money was blunt, dismissing his accuser as someone without a credible acting career who feeds off other people's relevance.
"You are a nonentity. You are the only Nollywood actor who has never acted in a movie," White Money said, adding that Maduagwu resembled "someone who escaped from a life sentence."
White Money vs Uche Maduagwu: Legal action on the horizon
Beyond the verbal sparring, White Money made it clear that personal insults would not be the only consequence Maduagwu faces.
He warned that the comments crossed a legal line and that his legal team would be responding formally.
"Before then, you are going to hear from my lawyers for this defamatory speech made in the name of chasing clout," he stated.
He also recalled knowing Uche Maduagwu during his earlier years hustling in Surulere, Lagos, suggesting the attack felt like a personal betrayal from someone he once encountered during a more difficult period of his life
Despite his sharp words, he urged Maduagwu to stay alive and watch his peers progress rather than seek attention through controversy.
Watch White Money's response to Uche Maduagwu below:
White Money roasts Mercy Eke and Maria on livestream
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that WhiteMoney, Mercy Eke and Maria Chike sparked reactions online after engaging in playful but fiery banter during a TikTok live session.
WhiteMoney mocked Mercy over her personal life, career, cosmetic procedures and lifestyle before turning his attention to Maria with warnings about what the livestream could reveal.
He also revisited his time with Mercy in the Big Brother Naija house, linking one of their interactions to his subsequent eviction.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.