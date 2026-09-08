Veteran Nollywood actor Yemi Solade addressed a long-standing misconception about his habit of meeting people at hotels

The actor explained that a woman once took to social media to accuse him of having ulterior motives after he suggested a hotel meeting

Solade also recalled being recruited to perform fake miracles as a university student, sharing what he spent the money on

Veteran Nollywood actor Yemi Solade has spoken out about a recurring misunderstanding surrounding his preference for holding meetings at hotels, insisting his habit has nothing to do with romantic intentions.

Speaking in an interview with Feel Right News TV on YouTube, aired on September 8, 2026, Yemi Solade explained that he routinely asks anyone who wants to see him to come to whichever hotel he is staying in, regardless of their gender.

Yemi Solade addresses misconceptions about his hotel meetings with women. Photo: realyemisolade

Source: Instagram

According to him, this arrangement has repeatedly been misread by women, who assume he has other motives.

"Whether you're a man or you're a woman, if you want to see me, I'll tell you to come and meet me in the hotel I'm staying in. And whenever I say that to women, they think I want to sleep with them," he said.

Yemi Solade recalled one instance that escalated beyond a simple misunderstanding, describing how a woman reportedly tried to use the situation to gain attention online.

"A woman wanted to use me for clout chasing; she headed to social media, saying I wanted to sleep with her because I asked her to come and meet me in a hotel," Solade said.

Yemi Solade recounts fake miracles and University days

During the same interview, the actor looked back on a surprising episode from his younger years, explaining that while he was still a university student, he was hired to pretend to be a disabled person as part of a staged miracle performance.

He admitted he took the payment and spent it on drinks.

Yemi Solade speaks on being misunderstood over hotel meetings with women. Photo: realyemisolade

Source: Instagram

Yemi Solade's recent controversies

The actor has had no shortage of public moments in recent times.

Just weeks before the interview, he sparked backlash after claiming on the Curiosity Made Me Ask podcast that he had been in the acting industry for 48 years, a statement many interpreted as a slight against Pete Edochie.

Yemi Solade acknowledged that Edochie is older in age but maintained his own seniority in terms of years in the industry.

He has also previously issued a public apology to fellow actor Afeez Owo, admitting he slapped him on a movie set roughly 20 years ago, and confessing that he struggles with insults.

In 2024, a woman publicly accused Yemi Solade of sending her explicit photographs via Facebook, calling him a pervert and questioning why she would fabricate such a claim given that his family portrait was visible on his profile page.

Beyond that, the actor has been candid about refusing to pay for award plaques, sharing a screenshot of a message from an event organiser who withheld his award after he declined to pay.

He has also publicly clashed with an online troll who questioned his mental state following a video he shared with colleague Sanusi Izihaq, popularly known as Apa.

Watch Yemi Solade speak in the video below:

Yemi Solade criticised colleagues

Legit.ng previously reported that Yemi Solade shared his thoughts on the viral video of the final burial of late actor Segun Remi.

The moviemaker was laid to rest in an emotional ceremony recently, where family and friends wept as they bid him farewell.

He questioned why many of his colleagues failed to attend the burial, describing their absence as sad and appalling.

Source: Legit.ng