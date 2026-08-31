Veteran Nollywood actor Yemi Solade explained that he has not attended church in 13 years, sparking conversation about faith and religion

The 66-year-old movie star argued that dedicating worship to a single day is not supported by scripture

Solade also opened up about his approach to personal relationships, admitting he keeps intimacy at arm's length

Veteran Nollywood actor Yemi Solade has shed light on a personal decision that has defined his spiritual life for over a decade, walking away from Sunday church services entirely.

The 66-year-old movie star made the revelation during an appearance on the Curiosity Made Me Ask podcast hosted by Bae U, which aired on YouTube on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

Veteran actor Yemi Solade reveals his views on church attendance and his relationship with God. Photo: realyemisolade

Source: Instagram

Speaking candidly, Yemi Solade explained that his departure from organised religion stemmed from a growing conviction that his faith could not and should not be contained within a single day of the week.

"I stopped going to church 13 years ago because I was not finding it funny any longer. Though I am a child of God," the actor said, adding that he believes there is no scriptural basis for Sunday worship.

"My life is not orchestrated towards a particular day. There is no Sunday in the Bible. Without God, I will not be alive."

Yemi Solade speaks on his personal faith

Despite stepping back from formal worship, Yemi Solade was emphatic that his relationship with God remains the cornerstone of his life.

Rather than viewing his absence from church as a rejection of faith, the actor framed it as a deeper, more personal connection to spirituality.

"I know God too well. If you get close to me, you will know that God lives in me," he said.

The actor also touched on how he navigates relationships and social life, describing a deliberate emotional distance from those around him, even as he remains widely engaged with the world.

"I do not have a friend. I do not roll with anybody, but I move with the world because God has instructed me to do that for myself," Solade explained.

"I am loved by a lot of people, and I love a lot of people. But I do not have intimacy with people. It is good for me."

Nollywood actor Yemi Solade speaks about his faith after staying away from church for 13 years. Photo: realyemisolade

Source: Instagram

Yemi Solade responds to public speculation

On the subject of rumours and public perception, the veteran Yoruba actor appeared unbothered, suggesting that the attention he receives is a reflection of his enduring relevance in the industry.

"You will only speculate. You have heard things about me; most of them are not true. If I am not important, people will not talk about me," he said.

Actor Yemi Solade's comments have reignited conversations around faith, institutionalised religion, and individual spirituality in Nigeria, where church attendance is widely regarded as a fundamental expression of Christian identity.

Watch Yemi Solade speak on his faith in the video below:

Funke Akindele explains why she stopped going to church

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Funke Akindele said she no longer attends physical church services because cameras often focus on her.

She said she now worships online while preparing breakfast for her children and working on her movies.

Her revelation sparked mixed reactions, with some Nigerians sympathising with her while others questioned her stance on being filmed in church.

Source: Legit.ng