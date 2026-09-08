FIFA and CAF wrote to the NFF on September 7, 2026, ordering the suspension of all electoral activities pending a joint review

The intervention follows mass resignations by NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi and Executive Committee members

A joint FIFA and CAF mission to Abuja will meet NFF officials, members, electoral bodies and Federal Government representatives

FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have formally stepped into the leadership crisis at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), ordering a halt to all electoral activities while the two governing bodies carry out a joint assessment of the situation.

In a letter dated September 7, 2026, addressed to NFF Deputy General Secretary Emmanuel Ikpeme, FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov said the organisations were examining the legal, governance, administrative and electoral consequences of recent events at the federation.

FIFA and the CAF have ordered the immediate suspension of the ongoing Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) electoral process. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt

Source: Getty Images

As seen on Brila media, FIFA and CAF asked that no further steps or decisions be taken until their review is complete.

The two bodies also named Ikpeme as the primary point of contact between the NFF, FIFA and CAF for the duration of the process.

What led to the latest NFF crisis?

The intervention from FIFA and CAF follows the resignation of NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi and members of the federation's Executive Committee, announced at a press conference in Abuja, as confirmed by the NFF's official website.

The departures came amid sustained criticism of the NFF's handling of Nigeria's national teams.

The Super Eagles failed to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup, losing to DR Congo on penalties in the African play-off final.

The Super Falcons then suffered an equally damaging blow, losing their Women's World Cup qualification play-off to South Africa and ending Nigeria's record of participation in every edition of the tournament since it began in 1991.

Youth team setbacks added to the pressure on the federation's leadership.

Beyond sporting failures, the EFCC and ICPC opened investigations into how a ₦12 billion Federal Government intervention fund, released to the NFF to cover players' wages, bonuses and allowances, was used.

The Federal Government subsequently called for comprehensive reforms in Nigerian football and endorsed Ikpeme to oversee the NFF Secretariat following the resignations.

The mass exits occurred roughly one month before the NFF's planned Elective Congress, which had been scheduled for September 27 in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The federation later announced that all pre-congress processes were suspended pending reforms in consultation with FIFA and CAF.

FIFA and CAF set for joint mission to Abuja

The assessment letter followed a September 1 meeting at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, which brought together FIFA, CAF, NFF officials and representatives of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

FIFA described the meeting as part of its effort to understand what had happened within the federation.

The next step will be a joint assessment mission to Abuja, where FIFA and CAF representatives will hold discussions with the NFF administration, federation members, electoral bodies and government officials, including those from the National Sports Commission.

The purpose is to gather information before both organisations decide whether to submit any recommendations to their respective decision-making bodies.

FIFA was clear that no conclusions have been drawn and that no outcome, whether a ban or the creation of a normalisation committee, should be assumed at this stage.

The future leadership structure of Nigerian football now depends entirely on the findings of that joint review.

NFF president and board resign

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about the recent resignation of Nigeria Football Federation President Ibrahim Gusau, amidst growing pressure over the national teams' failures to qualify for major tournaments.

The resignation follows a report questioning governance and financial practices within the NFF, raising concerns about the future direction of Nigerian football.

Source: Legit.ng