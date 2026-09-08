Nollywood actor Yemi Solade opened up about being recruited to perform fake miracles when he was still a student

The actor disclosed that he was paid to act as a cripple during the staged miracle and spent the money on drinks at the time

His comment came days after he opened up about the reason he stopped going to church

Nollywood actor Yemi Solade has made some startling revelations about alleged fake miracles, disclosing that he was once paid to participate in a staged healing.

During an interview with Feel Right News TV, which went public on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, Solade spoke candidly about an experience he says happened before he became a well-known figure in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Nollywood actor Yemi Solade opens up about his experience participating in an alleged fake miracle as a student. Credit: realyemisolade

Source: Instagram

Solade speaks on being used for staged healings

According to Solade, he was approached when he was still relatively unknown and was paid to pose as a physically disabled person during a church service. He said the money he earned from the act went toward buying drinks.

In his words:

"I have been used for miracle then, when I was not popular, I acted as a cripple, they paid, I used the money to drink then I was a student. The people involved are still alive; I don't just want to mention names."

The actor stopped short of identifying the church leaders involved, though he confirmed they are still alive.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Yemi Solade shared why he was yet to work with actress Funke Akindele.

Yemi Solade recounts his role in alleged miracle stunts as a student. Credit: yemisolade

Source: Instagram

Watch Yemi Solade's interview on Feel Right News TV, which was shared on Instagram below:

Why Yemi Solade criticised colleagues

Legit.ng previously reported that Yemi Solade shared his thoughts on the viral video of the final burial of late actor Segun Remi.

The moviemaker was laid to rest in an emotional ceremony recently, where family and friends wept as they bid him farewell.

He questioned why many of his colleagues failed to attend the burial, describing their absence as sad and appalling.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng