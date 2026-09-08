Canada officially listed 17 countries whose citizens can apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization instead of going through the full visa process

Three African countries made the eTA-eligible list, marking a notable shift in travel access for their nationals

Two countries, Indonesia and Malaysia, appear on the list as new additions to the eTA programme

Canada has released the names of 17 countries whose nationals now qualify to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) when travelling to the country by air, rather than going through the standard visa application process.

The Canadian government's official website states that citizens from select visa-required countries may be eligible to obtain an eTA as an alternative to a traditional visa for air travel to Canada.

Canada lists 17 countries whose citizens may get eTA instead of a visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/DAVE CHAN

Source: Getty Images

countries eligible for Canada's eTA

The 17 countries confirmed as eligible are:

1. Antigua and Barbuda

2. Argentina

3. Brazil

4. Costa Rica

5. Indonesia (new addition)

6. Malaysia (new addition)

7. Mexico

8. Morocco

9. Panama

10. Philippines

11. St. Kitts and Nevis

12. St. Lucia

13. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

14. Seychelles

15. Thailand

16. Trinidad and Tobago

17. Uruguay

Indonesia and Malaysia are noted as new entries to the programme, bringing the total number of eligible nations to 17.

African countries that made Canada's eTA list

Three African nations appear on the list: Morocco, Seychelles, and the Comoros are not included. Morocco and Seychelles are the confirmed African countries whose citizens can now pursue the eTA route, along with Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago representing the Caribbean.

For nationals of the listed countries, the eTA offers a more streamlined path to travelling to Canada by air compared to a full visa application. Citizens of countries not featured on the list, including most African nations such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, must continue applying through the traditional visa process at Canadian consulates or embassies.

Open work permits: Canada lists foreigners eligible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Canadian government published the official list of people who may qualify for an open work permit in 2026, allowing eligible foreigners to work for almost any employer without first securing a job offer.

The categories include certain students and graduates, family members, refugees and asylum claimants, vulnerable workers, permanent residence applicants, and other eligible groups.

Source: Legit.ng