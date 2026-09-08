Akinsola wanted to study Chemistry but the University of Ilorin assigned her Health Education, a course she initially rejected

She set her sights on graduating with a First Class but her final result told a different story

Akinsola shared her graduation result on X alongside a heartfelt message about fear, purpose, and perseverance

Akinsola, a fresh graduate of the University of Ilorin, has moved many on social media after opening up about her university journey, one that began with disappointment and ended with a hard-earned degree.

Posting her result on X, Akinsola revealed that she had applied to study Chemistry but was instead allocated Health Education by the university. The course change was not something she welcomed at first.

UNILORIN new graduate recounts chasing first class. Photo credit: @Akinsola/X.

Source: Twitter

From Disappointment to Purpose

Rather than dwell on what she could not control, Akinsola said she gradually grew to find meaning in the course she was given.

Over time, the programme she once resisted became one she could connect with on a deeper level.

Throughout her studies, she set an ambitious target for herself: graduating with a First Class.

She came close, but her final result showed a Second Class Honours (Upper Division). Still, she chose to frame the outcome as a victory rather than a shortfall.

Lady Recounts Her Academic Journey

What made her post resonate widely was not just the result but the raw honesty she attached to it.

Akinsola wrote that fear had been a constant companion throughout her university years, yet she pushed through regardless.

She repeated the phrase "I did it scared" twice in her post, a detail that struck a chord with many readers who recognised themselves in her words.

Her story touches on a reality many Nigerian university students face, being admitted into a course different from their preferred choice and having to build a future from that unexpected starting point. For Akinsola, that starting point led to graduation.

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng