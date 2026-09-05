A TikTok live video captured Nollywood actress Regina Daniels at estranged husband Ned Nwoko's residence

Regina Daniels was seen spending time with her sons Moon and Khalifa, as well as Nwoko's son Amid, who started the live stream

The footage sparked widespread reactions online amid the couple's very public separation since October 2025

A viral video from a TikTok live session has placed Nollywood actress Regina Daniels back in the spotlight after footage surfaced showing her inside the home of her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

According to the video trending on X, Instagram, and TikTok on September 4 and 5, the live broadcast was started by Nwoko's son Amid, also known as Amir, and it captured Regina Daniels at the family residence, interacting warmly with Amid and her two sons, Moon and Khalifa.

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels interacts with her children and stepson at Ned Nwoko’s house. Photo: regina.daniels/princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

As soon as she realised the session was being streamed publicly, she moved swiftly to bring it to an end.

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's marriage split

The appearance comes against the backdrop of a very public and painful separation.

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's marriage unravelled publicly in October 2025, when the actress cited domestic violence as her reason for leaving the union.

Senator Ned Nwoko, for his part, raised concerns about what he described as her struggles with substance use.

The back-and-forth split into a custody battle over their two sons, with a court granting temporary custody to the senator.

Regina Daniels had previously spoken about going a long stretch without seeing her children.

The video, therefore, carries weight beyond a simple family visit. It has triggered wide-ranging commentary about co-parenting, whether tensions between the two parties may have eased, and what the actress's presence at the property might signal.

Some fans even suggested that her alleged return to her estranged husband Ned Nwoko's house might be the reason for her unusually long absence from social media.

Neither Regina Daniels nor Ned Nwoko had released any official statement addressing the footage or clarifying the context of the visit at the time of this report.

Legit.ng has made efforts to confirm whether the video is recent or old but was unable to do so at the time of this report.

Watch the viral video of Regina Daniels at Ned Nwoko’s house below:

Fans react to Regina Daniels' video at Ned Nwoko's house

The clip quickly drew strong reactions online, with many followers weighing in on the situation:

@uzomamaka_amerndarl wrote:

"Now all of una don Dey change mouth! Saying She cares for her kids, thank God I don't follow trends nor agree with everything I see on social media and I never for once go to Ned's page to troll him cos I know REALITY IS DIFFERENT from social media..una think say all these people get money like that? If you ever trolled Ned and call him names shame on you! The way some of y'all thinks social media is real life is alarming"

@talktoyossy commented:

"Shakara don end 😂 he might be the one that bought those cars flaunting online. At least she has informed her online families she's back 😂😂"

@esther_modella said:

"We wey help her drag epa shame don cover us like a shield 😂😂😂"

@evanel_fabrics wrote:

"She wan use style tell us.. She Don go back"

@onyi99 shared:

"God abeg 😩😩 I understand her as a mom but still shame dey catch me 😂😂😂 Watin i no tell Epa that time ooo chim"

@vee_ilenz9 added:

"I believe it's for her kids. I sha feel for her"

Regina Daniels’ appearance at Ned Nwoko’s house with her children draws fresh reactions online. Photo: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Prophecy for Regina Daniels emerges amid disappearance from social media

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Regina Daniels became the subject of a viral prophecy shared on Instagram by Prophet Samuel King Ministries.

The cleric claimed that people around Regina could not be fully trusted and alleged that her phones had been monitored while private investigators gathered information that could be used to blackmail her.

He urged the actress to protect her children and be cautious about her personal life while pointing to opportunities in America and Hollywood.

Source: Legit.ng