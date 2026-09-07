Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle faces a striker crisis ahead of Nigeria's September-October AFCON 2027 qualifying games

Victor Osimhen suffered a groin injury in Galatasaray's win over Istanbul Basaksehir, raising doubts about his availability

Paul Onuachu also left the pitch injured during Trabzonspor's match, leaving Chelle short of two first-choice forwards

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has been dealt a double injury blow ahead of Nigeria's opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches, with both Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu picking up injuries at their respective clubs.

Nigeria faces Madagascar and Guinea Bissau during the September-October international window, marking the start of the road to AFCON 2027, which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. Chelle is expected to name his squad roughly two weeks before the qualifiers kick off across the continent on September 23, 2026.

Paul Onuachu joins Super Eagles injury list ahead of AFCON 2027 qualifier. Photo by Hakan Burak Altunoz.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen sustained a groin injury during Galatasaray's 3-2 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir. Despite widespread reports, the Turkish club did not provide any return date for the Nigerian striker, though concerns are mounting that he may not feature again until October at the earliest, which could rule him out of both qualifying fixtures.

AFCON 2027: Onuachu joins Osimhen on injury list

Onuachu's situation adds to Chelle's worries. The Trabzonspor forward went off injured in the 43rd minute of his club's 5-0 win over Genclerbirligi.

No official update on the nature or severity of the injury has been released, but there is concern he could be sidelined long enough to miss the qualifiers entirely.

With two of his recognised forwards sidelined, Chelle's choices at the top of the pitch have narrowed considerably. Akor Adams is currently the only fit regular striker available to the Eagles coach.

Beyond Adams, Kelechi Iheanacho, who has been finding the net regularly in Turkey, could come into contention as an alternative option.

Nigeria will be looking to start the qualifying campaign strongly as continental competition for places at the 2027 tournament intensifies across Africa.

Date and time confirmed for AFCON 2027 qualifiers

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF confirmed the date and time for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers matchdays one and two fixtures.

Nigeria will host Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo before travelling to face Guinea Bissau four days later.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng