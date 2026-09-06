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Akpabio Urges Northern Youths to Support Tinubu’s Re-election Bid Ahead of 2027 Elections
Politics

Akpabio Urges Northern Youths to Support Tinubu’s Re-election Bid Ahead of 2027 Elections

by  Nurudeen Lawal
3 min read
  • Senate President Godswill Akpabio received a delegation of the Northern Ethnic Groups Assembly in Abuja on Saturday, September 5
  • Akpabio made a case for President Tinubu's economic reforms, including fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange policy changes
  • The Northern Ethnic Groups Assembly pledged grassroots mobilisation to explain federal economic policies ahead of the 2027 elections

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Abuja, FCT - Senate President Godswill Akpabio used a meeting with Northern youth leaders on Saturday to push for continued support for President Bola Tinubu's administration and its reform agenda, signalling an early start to the 2027 re-election campaign.

Akpabio hosted a delegation from the Northern Ethnic Groups Assembly in Abuja, where he defended the economic policies of the Tinubu government, including the removal of the fuel subsidy and efforts to stabilise the foreign exchange market.

Godswill Akpabio, Bola Tinubu, Tinubu 2027, 2027 election, Northern youths, Northern Ethnic Groups Assembly, Nigeria economic reforms
Senate President Akpabio urges Northern youths to support Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid. Photo credits: @SenGodswill, @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

Akpabio Defends Tinubu's Economic Policies

Akpabio told the youth leaders that the reforms, though painful at the outset, were necessary interventions to fix structural problems in Nigeria's economy.

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"The reforms initiated by President Tinubu are not abstract theories; they are concrete, courageous actions designed to dismantle long-standing structural bottlenecks and unlock Nigeria's vast potential," he said.

He argued that the difficult early period of the reforms had been unavoidable and compared the measures to medical procedures needed to restore the country's economic health.

"While these measures initially posed challenges, they were the surgical procedures needed to redirect resources into healthcare, education, and infrastructure," Akpabio said.

The Senate President also claimed that early positive signs were emerging from the reforms, pointing to improved revenue collection, stronger investor confidence and renewed engagement from international partners.

He warned that pulling back from the reform programme before it had fully taken root could reverse whatever progress had been made.

Northern Assembly Pledges Support, Raises Three Priorities

The group's spokesperson, Alhaji Ibrahim Dan-Musa, praised Akpabio for what he called his efforts to strengthen political understanding between the North and South.

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"His proactive engagement has rebuilt vital bridges of trust. He has proven that true national leadership transcends ethnic and geographical boundaries," Dan-Musa said.

The coalition announced three areas of focus ahead of the 2027 general elections: ongoing consultations with Northern youth structures, grassroots awareness campaigns on federal fiscal policies, and a commitment to national cohesion. Dan-Musa added that regional sentiments must not override national unity.

"No regional sentiment can take precedence over the sovereignty and peace of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he said.

The group also said it would run campaigns in rural communities to counter misinformation about the government's economic policies and help ordinary Nigerians understand the long-term implications of the reforms.

Akpabio, for his part, urged the youths to take an active role in governance now rather than deferring responsibility to the future.

"You are architects of today, not just leaders of tomorrow," he told the delegation.

Political activities across Nigeria have intensified in recent months as parties and key figures begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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2027 election: Balami gets new political role after dumping Obidient Movement

2027 Election Forecast: Tinubu Projected to Win 20 States

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a political research body placed President Tinubu in the lead position in an early projection of the 2027 presidential election, forecasting that he would win 20 states if the vote were held under current conditions.

The Political Intelligence Group (PIG) of Politico.ng projected that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar would win nine states, while Labour Party candidate Peter Obi would secure eight states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Nurudeen Lawal avatar

Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature in English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng. He previously worked at Lantern Books and Saraba Magazine. Lawal was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). Lawal is a member of the Oxford Climate Journalism Network. He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2348054399455.

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Bola TinubuGodswill Akpabio
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