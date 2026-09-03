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Billionaire Ochacho’s son Iceking makes fresh statement about Wizkid’s son after “puppy” remark
Celebrities

Billionaire Ochacho’s son Iceking makes fresh statement about Wizkid’s son after “puppy” remark

by  Chinasa Afigbo
3 min read
  • IceKing, son of billionaire Ochacho, gave a new interview days after his viral livestream targeting Wizkid's son Champz caused a stir online
  • The young artist named Champz as someone doing well in the music space and even expressed interest in a future collaboration
  • The interview came shortly after IceKing claimed peace talks between the two had broken down, with Champz reportedly refusing to settle things

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Days after setting social media ablaze with sharp remarks aimed at Wizkid's son Champz, IceKing, the son of billionaire Ochacho, has now taken a noticeably different tone in a new interview.

Speaking in a selfie-style sit-down filmed against a backdrop of posters and album covers, IceKing acknowledged the talent around him while still projecting supreme confidence about his own future in music.

Billionaire Ochacho’s son reveals what he meant by calling Wizkid’s son ‘puppy’
Ochacho’s son reacts after his comment about Wizkid’s son sparks attention. Credit: Iceking, Champz
Source: Instagram
"Obviously there's a lot of competition, which I'm ready to take on. There's a lot of good artists out there who are around my age," he said, before volunteering a name unprompted. "Champs is doing really good right now. Nice songs. He really comes to mind. I would love to work with him one day."

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IceKing's Viral Livestream Fallout

The interview landed just days after IceKing sparked widespread conversation on social media with a fiery livestream in which he took several pointed shots at Champz.

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His most-quoted line spread rapidly across platforms: "Once a puppy, always a puppy. Dogs are always going to be dogs, and puppies are always going to be puppies."

Beyond the verbal jabs, IceKing offered context during that stream, claiming that an attempt had been made to resolve the tension between them.

"We tried to make peace, but he said no," he said, suggesting Champz had been unwilling to let things go. He closed that session with a bold declaration: "Nobody is better than the ICEking."

Confidence and Team Credit

In the Factory 78 interview, IceKing shifted the focus to his trajectory and the people helping drive it.

"I see me at the top. I'll be frank. I feel like I'll be there. Because honestly, I have a great team behind this. It's not just me," he said. He added that if they maintained their current momentum, the next five years would be defining ones for his career.

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Watch the full Factory 78 interview that reignited the conversation below:

Billionaire Ochacho’s son ignites reactions

Reactions from fans online have been mixed, with many calling out the apparent contradiction between the livestream hostility and the interview's warmer tone.

@ezzy_kiel_:

"Na you Dey find champs, champs no Dey find you."

@topshot0312:

"I think his management is trying to make him trend."

@director_wilz:

"I'll like him more if he starts closing his mouth ✌️"

@mira__digital:

"Nobody should create enmity between the two boys, they both love what they do, and both deserve to be heard."

@ainaiyanuayo:

"Baba hear advice straight cos Wiz fc no get joy."

@shayla__wellness__spa:

"Who advised this boy, 😂 chai you get sense you no say Wizkid and he son stubborn. Thank God for you."

@_legacy19:

"New beef alert 🚨 😂😂😂 and i love it 😂"
Billionaire Ochacho’s son breaks silence amid alleged beef with Wizkid’s son
Wizkid’s son and Ochacho’s son spark buzz amid alleged beef rumours. Credit: @king_mo_adah
Source: Instagram

Peller gifts King Ochacho's son Toyota Camry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok sensation Peller received a ₦400 million mansion from billionaire King Ochacho at his wedding.

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Peller calls Jarvis for backup after getting stuck in livestream srgument, elicits reactions

Just days later, Peller surprised Ochacho’s son, Ice King, with a ₦37 million Toyota Camry during a livestream celebration.

The gesture sealed a new bond, as King Ochacho declared Ice King Peller’s godson and promised the content creator lifelong support.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

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