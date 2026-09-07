The UK Ministry of Defence and Veterans UK published guidance on the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme covering injury, illness or death caused by service

The scheme offers 2 types of tax-free awards, including a lump sum payment and a monthly Guaranteed Income Payment for eligible personnel

Seriously injured service personnel can apply for a fast payment of £61,800 without going through the full claims process

The UK Ministry of Defence and Veterans UK has published guidance on the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme (AFCS), a programme that provides financial support to serving and former military personnel who suffered injury, illness or death as a direct result of their service.

The scheme applies to injuries or illnesses that occurred on or after 6 April 2005.

UK government shares how much is paid to armed personnel injured on duty. Photo credit: @Evening standard, Sergio Amiti/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

For those whose conditions arose or worsened before that date, a separate route exists through the War Pension Scheme.

What the AFCS Offers

Under the AFCS, there are two categories of awards. The first is a tax-free lump sum payment intended to compensate for pain and suffering.

The second is a Guaranteed Income Payment (GIP), a tax-free monthly payment that is index-linked.

Both are calculated using a tariff of injuries set by Parliament and are entirely separate from any personal accident cover a service member may already hold.

The scheme covers all regular service personnel, members of the reserves across all three services, and the Royal Gibraltar Regiment. Claims can be made whether the individual is still serving or has already left HM Armed Forces.

Fast Payments and Time Limits

For the most seriously injured, a fast payment option of £61,800 is available. This allows eligible personnel to receive upfront financial support early in their treatment and recovery, without completing the full claims process.

To qualify, the individual must still be serving, the injuries must have occurred on or after 9 May 2011, and at least one injury must fall within tariff levels 1 to 8. Applications for a fast payment must be submitted within 6 months of the date the injury occurred.

For standard claims, the time limit is 7 years from the date of the incident, the date of first seeking medical advice, or the date of discharge, whichever comes earliest. However, exceptions exist for those prevented from claiming due to ill health or where a condition develops later.

Personnel who receive an interim award because their injury has not yet reached maximum medical improvement will have their case reviewed at a later date. In very rare circumstances, an award may be reduced following review, but any money already received will not need to be repaid.

If a claimant disagrees with a decision, a written request for reconsideration must be submitted within 12 months of the original decision. If the outcome remains unsatisfactory, the claimant can appeal to an independent tribunal.

The guidance also notes that free independent advice is available through the Veterans Welfare Service and other charitable organisations, meaning personnel do not need to hire a solicitor or claims management company to apply.

British soldier dies in Northern Iraq

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a British government confirmed the death of a soldier during a training exercise in a northern Iraq operation.

Defence Secretary John Healey informed Parliament while expressing condolences to the bereaved family.

Source: Legit.ng