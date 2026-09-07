Osun Assembly Speaker Adewale Egbedun sent a condolence message to Majority Leader Kofoworola Adewumi

The message followed the death of Adewumi's father, Alhaji Mufutau Adewumi

Egbedun said he spoke on behalf of the assembly's members, management, and staff

Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, has publicly mourned the death of Alhaji Mufutau Adewumi, father of the assembly's Majority Leader, Hon. Kofoworola Babajide Adewumi.

Egbedun conveyed the message on behalf of himself, his family, distinguished members, management, and the entire staff of the Osun State House of Assembly.

Osun Assembly Speaker Adewale Egbedun has mourned the passing of Alhaji Mufutau Adewumi, father of Majority Leader Kofoworola Adewumi. Photo credit: @OrderPaper

Source: Twitter

Speaker Egbedun's message

In a statement posted on his official X account, @AOEgbedun, the Speaker opened with the Islamic phrase "Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un," a traditional expression of condolence used among Muslims to acknowledge loss.

"I, on behalf of my family, distinguished members, management and entire staff of the Osun State House of Assembly, extend my deepest condolences to you the Majority Leader of the 8th Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Kofoworola Babajide Adewumi on the passing of your beloved father, Alhaji Mufutau Adewumi," Egbedun wrote.

He added that he shares in the grief of the Adewumi family during the difficult period, and offered prayers for the deceased.

"I share in your grief at this difficult moment and pray that Almighty Allah will grant Alhaji Adewumi Aljanat Fidaus. I also pray that Allah will grant the family the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss," the Speaker said.

Condolences from the Osun Assembly

The message reflects the close working relationship between the Speaker and the Majority Leader within the 8th Osun State House of Assembly. Egbedun's public tribute signals institutional solidarity with Adewumi at a time of personal bereavement.

Alhaji Mufutau Adewumi's passing has not been publicly detailed in terms of circumstances or date, but the Speaker's prompt response underlines the significance of the loss to the Osun legislative family.

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Tongo, who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023, defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in March 2026. News of his death was announced by a former minister of communications and digital economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, in a post on his verified X handle, @ProfIsaPantami.

Source: Legit.ng