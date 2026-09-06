Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca issued a title warning to Arsenal after City's 1-0 win over Coventry City

City broke the Premier League record for highest-ever summer spend, committing £458 million to new signings

Maresca pointed to Arsenal's deep bench as the benchmark City have now matched with their recruitment drive

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has put Arsenal on notice, declaring that his heavily rebuilt squad now has the depth to mount a serious Premier League title challenge in the 2025/26 season.

Maresca made the comments after City edged Coventry City 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, with Erling Haaland's header proving the difference.

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has said that the club now has the squad depth needed to challenge Arsenal. Photo by Dave Howarth

Source: Getty Images

Speaking after the hard-fought victory, the Italian manager pointed directly to Arsenal's squad strength as the standard he believes City have now matche, GOAL reports.

"If you see since the Community Shield, we played the Community Shield and then Arsenal played two more games and they have five changes in every game," Maresca said.

He then listed the calibre of players Arsenal can call upon from the bench:

"Two World Cup winners, [Mikel] Merino and [Martin] Zubimendi, two England players, [Eberechi] Eze and [Noni] Madueke, and the other one I don't remember, I think it was [Piero] Hincapie."

“Ultimately, if you aspire to be competitive, you need options. Arsenal have options. We have options.

“Other teams also have options, but it is not limited to us. I am very pleased with the options we have as this is crucial for us if we aim to compete.”

Man City's record-breaking summer rebuild

The context behind Maresca's confidence is a summer of extraordinary spending.

According to Daily Mirror, City have committed a total of £458 million to new recruits, a figure that shatters the previous record for the highest-ever summer outlay in Premier League history.

The headline signings include Enzo Fernandez for £125 million on deadline day, Elliot Anderson for £116 million, Ayyoub Bouaddi for £86 million, and Iliman Ndiaye for £65 million.

The scale of the rebuild reflects the size of the task facing the club after a period of major transition.

Legendary manager Pep Guardiola departed, along with midfield pillars Rodri and Bernardo Silva. Those exits brought in over £300 million in transfer revenue, all of which the club reinvested and then some.

Last season, City finished seven points behind Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side, and the summer overhaul is clearly designed to close that gap.

Maresca's philosophy on squad depth

The match against Coventry illustrated both the promise and the growing pains of City's new-look side.

Record signing Fernandez was thrown into the starting lineup having completed only two training sessions, after Nico O'Reilly picked up a back injury during the warm-up. Despite the difficult circumstances, the Argentine showed moments of quality throughout.

As Coventry pushed for an equaliser late on, testing goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on several occasions, Maresca brought on Bouaddi to steady the midfield.

The manager saw that moment as proof of what the summer investment can deliver.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about City's impressive start to the 2026/27 Premier League season, featuring Erling Haaland's milestone achievement of scoring his 300th career goal.

With Arsenal currently leading the title race, the stakes are high as the battle for the top spot intensifies.

Source: Legit.ng