A video of Aristo Kenn presenting a case during a moot court session at Usmanu Dan Fodiyo University, Sokoto drew criticism online over his speech

The student stepped forward to identify himself and clarify that the footage was from his very first moot court appearance

Aristo Kenn acknowledged the criticism but expressed confidence that his performance would improve with time

Aristo Kenn, a second-year law student at Usmanu Dan Fodiyo University in Sokoto, stepped forward on X to own a viral moot court video that had attracted criticism from users who picked apart his courtroom speech.

The video, which showed Kenn presenting a case during a moot court exercise held at the Faculty of Law, began circulating online before he chose to respond publicly. Rather than staying silent, he addressed the remarks head-on.

Law student says viral court video was his first appearance. Photo credit: Aristo Kenn/ X.

Source: Twitter

Aristo Kenn Speaks Out

Writing on X, Kenn confirmed that he was indeed the person in the footage and provided context that many online critics appeared to have overlooked.

"I am the one in the video. I'm not yet a lawyer, but a 200l law student, and this was my first moot court appearance video that we did last session at Faculty of Law, Usmanu Dan Fodiyo University, Sokoto," he wrote.

He closed his post on a measured, forward-looking note, adding: "I believe there will be an improvement in due course. Thank you."

Reactions to the 200-Level Student's Response

His candid reply resonated with many users, who rallied around him after reading his explanation.

E Moses said:

"You did well. Don't mind the negative comments."

Saleem said:

"And may GOD make you a great lawyer in future."

Usman said:

"Yo suppose no come out. Let them find you. Game don cast."

Gr8nha added:

''It was a good one. Keep it up!"

See the post below:

UI graduate becomes lawyer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan law graduate celebrated earning a second-class upper degree in both university and law school.

The woman revealed she was named the best graduating art student in secondary school.

Source: Legit.ng