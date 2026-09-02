CCC Evangelist Abidemi Odukoya and Wife Die Hours Apart in Ogun After Reported Domestic Dispute
- CCC Shepherd-in-Charge Evangelist Abidemi Odukoya and his wife, Adenike, were both found dead on August 25, 2026, in Ogun State
- Adenike Odukoya sustained severe head injuries during a reported 3:00 AM altercation before losing consciousness
- Hours later, Evangelist Odukoya's body was discovered along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway after he was struck by a vehicle
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A Celestial Church of Christ shepherd and his wife have both died on the same morning in Ogun state, following what sources describe as a violent domestic dispute that unfolded in the early hours of Monday, August 25, 2026.
Evangelist Abidemi Odukoya, who served as Shepherd-in-Charge of CCC Iri Orun Parish, was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with his wife, Adenike Odukoya, at their home in Akiode Ibogun at around 3:00 AM.
Mrs Odukoya reportedly sustained severe head injuries and lost consciousness during the incident.
According to the source, after discovering she was unresponsive, the evangelist left the premises.
The couple's son raised the alarm, prompting neighbours and members of the local Community Development Association (CDA) to rush to the scene in an attempt to help. Their efforts proved futile, as Mrs Odukoya succumbed to her injuries.
Body found on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway
According to the source, by 6:00 AM, word reached the community that a man's body had been found along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in the Iyana Coker area of Ifo.
CDA officials responded and, upon arrival, confirmed the deceased was Evangelist Odukoya himself. He had been struck by a vehicle while on the highway.
The blog, Arole TV, which shared the story on Facebook on September 1, 2026, alongside a video of CCC elders discussing the incident in the Yoruba language, reported the sequence of events:
"Shepherd and Wife Found Dead in Ogun State After Domestic Dispute. A tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, August 25, 2026, in Akiode Ibogun, Ogun State, resulting in the deaths of a shepherd and his wife."
Police involvement and burial
The Nigeria Police Force subsequently became involved and initiated standard investigative procedures.
Mrs Odukoya was reportedly buried at the family residence at approximately 2:00 PM on the same day.
Her husband's family is said to be working with authorities to secure the release of his remains for burial.
No official statement from the police or family of the deceased has been published as of the time of this report.
Check out the video and Facebook post announcing the tragic death of CCC Evangelist Abidemi Odukoya and his wife below:
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The church said it is investigating the matter with law enforcement and promised sanctions if the allegations against Onadeko are proven true.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.