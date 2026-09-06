Former House of Representatives member Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma formally asked the EFCC to reopen financial crime cases against Atiku Abubakar

The request cited a 2006 EFCC investigation report and a 2010 US Senate sub-committee report allegedly involving money laundering

Agbonayinma's lawyers warned they would take legal action against the EFCC if the commission failed to respond within 14 days

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Benin City, Edo state - Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, a former member of the House of Representatives, has formally urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to reopen and prosecute financial crime allegations against Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The one-time lawmaker gave the anti-graft body a 14-day deadline to act.

Ex-lawmaker Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma gives EFCC 14 days to act on allegations against Atiku Abubakar. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

As reported recently by The Cable, the request was made through Agbonayinma's lawyer, Hannibal Uwaifo of Sagitarian Law Firm, in a letter dated August 27 and received by the EFCC on September 1.

Arise News also noted Agbonayinma's demand.

The allegations against Atiku

The letter anchors its demand on two documents: a September 2006 EFCC report titled 'The EFCC Report on Vice-President Abubakar Atiku (Full Report)', which allegedly covers misconduct between 2005 and 2006 when Atiku served as vice-president, and a February 4, 2010, report by the United States Senate Permanent Sub-Committee on Investigations, Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs.

Both documents, according to Uwaifo, contain serious allegations of "sleaze, money laundering, and other serious financial crimes and other criminal acts" against the former vice-president.

The letter also alleged that the EFCC had, at the time of its 2006 investigation, indicated its intention to prosecute Atiku once he left office, but that no such prosecution ever followed. Agbonayinma's legal team described this alleged inaction as a "serious violation" of the law establishing the commission.

What is Agbonayinma demanding?

The former lawmaker, through his counsel, asked the EFCC to reactivate both reports as the basis for the “immediate prosecution” of Atiku.

He argued that doing so would signal the commission’s readiness to hold powerful individuals accountable.

Agbonayinma’s lawyer threatens legal action if EFCC fails to prosecute Atiku within 14 days. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

"Our client believes that the present leadership at the EFCC has all it takes to bring Nigeria out of the high corruption index for which the country is presently infamous," the letter reads.

Agbonayinma further argued that prosecuting the case would represent "one of the greatest milestone achievements" of the agency.

Uwaifo warned that should the EFCC fail to act within 14 days of receiving the letter, Agbonayinma had authorised him to commence legal proceedings against the commission.

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