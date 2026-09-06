New Twist as Former Nigerian Lawmaker Challenges EFCC to Prosecute Atiku in 14 Days, Reason Emerges
- Former House of Representatives member Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma formally asked the EFCC to reopen financial crime cases against Atiku Abubakar
- The request cited a 2006 EFCC investigation report and a 2010 US Senate sub-committee report allegedly involving money laundering
- Agbonayinma's lawyers warned they would take legal action against the EFCC if the commission failed to respond within 14 days
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Benin City, Edo state - Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, a former member of the House of Representatives, has formally urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to reopen and prosecute financial crime allegations against Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
The one-time lawmaker gave the anti-graft body a 14-day deadline to act.
As reported recently by The Cable, the request was made through Agbonayinma's lawyer, Hannibal Uwaifo of Sagitarian Law Firm, in a letter dated August 27 and received by the EFCC on September 1.
Arise News also noted Agbonayinma's demand.
The allegations against Atiku
The letter anchors its demand on two documents: a September 2006 EFCC report titled 'The EFCC Report on Vice-President Abubakar Atiku (Full Report)', which allegedly covers misconduct between 2005 and 2006 when Atiku served as vice-president, and a February 4, 2010, report by the United States Senate Permanent Sub-Committee on Investigations, Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs.
Both documents, according to Uwaifo, contain serious allegations of "sleaze, money laundering, and other serious financial crimes and other criminal acts" against the former vice-president.
The letter also alleged that the EFCC had, at the time of its 2006 investigation, indicated its intention to prosecute Atiku once he left office, but that no such prosecution ever followed. Agbonayinma's legal team described this alleged inaction as a "serious violation" of the law establishing the commission.
What is Agbonayinma demanding?
The former lawmaker, through his counsel, asked the EFCC to reactivate both reports as the basis for the “immediate prosecution” of Atiku.
He argued that doing so would signal the commission’s readiness to hold powerful individuals accountable.
"Our client believes that the present leadership at the EFCC has all it takes to bring Nigeria out of the high corruption index for which the country is presently infamous," the letter reads.
Agbonayinma further argued that prosecuting the case would represent "one of the greatest milestone achievements" of the agency.
Uwaifo warned that should the EFCC fail to act within 14 days of receiving the letter, Agbonayinma had authorised him to commence legal proceedings against the commission.
Read more on Atiku Abubakar
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- Atiku clarifies encounter with APC’s Yari in Abuja as ex-VP sets sights on sacking Tinubu
Atiku camp challenges Tinubu’s 2027 prediction
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku's spokesperson, Paul Ibe, dismissed a Political Intelligence Group projection that put President Bola Tinubu ahead in the 2027 presidential race.
In a statement, Atiku's camp questioned the credibility and transparency of the forecast.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.