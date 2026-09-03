Rapper Erigga sparked a social media feud after posting a shoutout to musicians who built their careers without family money on September 1

Davido took offence at the post and fired back at the rapper, calling him an imbecile and his motivation 'useless'

Erigga hit back with a series of five tweets on September 3, questioning why Davido felt targeted by a post that named nobody

Rapper Erigga, popularly known as Papper Boi, has clapped back at Afrobeats superstar Davido following a heated exchange that erupted on social media over the subject of family wealth and grind.

It all started on September 1, 2026, when Erigga posted what appeared to be a general appreciation message on social media.

Erigga claps back at Afrobeats star Davido following social media dispute over family money. Photo: eriggapaperboi/davido

Source: Instagram

The rapper gave a shoutout to all the musicians who did not come from wealthy families and had to "grind for every single dollar they earn"

Though no names were mentioned, Davido, widely known to come from one of Nigeria's wealthiest families, took it personally.

The following day, September 2, Davido responded directly to the rapper.

The singer argued that recognition should also go to "the ones that came from family money and still grind to the top," dismissing Erigga's original sentiment as "useless" and going as far as calling him an imbecile.

Erigga's 5-tweet clapback at Davido

Rather than let the matter rest, Erigga came back swinging on September 3, with a string of five tweets directed at Davido.

In his opening response, he questioned why his shoutout had caused such a strong reaction:

"Na shoutout to the ones when get it out the mud without family money dey make David crash out? From where to where??"

The rapper followed that up by mocking Davido's position, writing:

"Big man pikin dey cry say poor men children de hail dem self??? Motivate your self naw. Ambassador of RICH KIDS."

His third post carried a more defiant tone:

"SHAPE THE NARRATIVE HOW YOU WANT BUT NOT EVERYONE IN THIS SPACE IS SLOW 🌊… Streets is calling!!!!"

Erigga's fourth tweet was the most direct of all, calling out what he described as an attempt at intimidation.

"Because ur papa get money make we no happy again for our small wins ??? I'm disappointed IN YOU SLOVIDO. NA ME U WAN BULLY? NA ME U WAN OPPRESS?" he wrote.

Erigga quotes Davido's tweet

In a fifth and final post, Erigga quoted Davido's tweet and shifted the conversation towards the language the singer had used.

"Big love to everyone on the spectrum, Down syndrome, autism, etc… it can never be cool to insult people with a disease," he wrote, appearing to take issue with Davido's choice of words in calling him an imbecile.

The back-and-forth has since drawn significant attention online, as fans react to the exchange between the two music stars.

Check out Erigga's response to Davido below:

Nigerian rapper Erigga fires back at Davido as family wealth debate sparks online reactions. Photo: eriggapaperboi/davido

Source: Instagram

Davido clashes with Wande Coal, faces backlash after sharing chat evidence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido and Wande Coal exchanged heated words over their shelved collaboration, with both singers giving conflicting accounts of what happened.

Amid the feud, fans resurfaced a 2011 post in which Davido publicly asked Wande Coal for his contact details, sparking fresh reactions online.

The backlash intensified after Davido shared a WhatsApp screenshot claiming Wande recently sought his number through a middleman, with netizens highlighting the irony of his old post.

Source: Legit.ng