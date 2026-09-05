Amanda Brown, Davido's second baby mama, sparked outrage after sharing her controversial take on the Lindsay Clancy murder case

The Duxbury mother faces three murder charges after her three young children were killed on January 24, 2023, with a mistrial declared on September 4, 2026

Nigerians on social media were quick to drag Amanda Brown for inserting herself into the high-profile American case

Amanda Brown, popularly known as Laplubelle and widely recognised as Davido's second baby mama, has found herself at the centre of social media controversy after voicing a polarising opinion about the Lindsay Clancy murder trial in the United States.

On 4 September 2026, Amanda took to her Instagram story to weigh in on Lindsay's case, the same day a judge declared a mistrial after the jury became deadlocked.

Amanda Brown under fire after questioning Lindsay Clancy’s role in children’s demise. Credit: Laplubelle, GREG DERR / POOL / AFP

Source: Instagram

Rather than accepting the widely reported account of events, the Atlanta-based mother of one went public with a different theory entirely.

"Yall think she did it? I think the husband killed the kids and tried to kill her," she wrote, adding a crying emoji to her post.

What the Lindsay Clancy Case Is About

Lindsay Clancy is a former labour-and-delivery nurse from Duxbury, Massachusetts. On 24 January 2023, her three children, Cora, aged 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, just 8 months old, were found dead at the family home.

Prosecutors allege Clancy strangled all three with exercise bands before jumping from a second-floor window in what investigators described as an attempt to unalive herself. She survived but sustained injuries that left her paralysed.

Clancy pleaded not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility. Her defence team argued she was gripped by severe postpartum psychosis, claiming her mental state at the time was so deteriorated that she could not understand or control her actions.

Prosecutors countered that she was depressed but fully aware of what she was doing, pointing to phone records and the fact that she had reportedly arranged for her husband, Patrick, to leave the house before the incident.

Patrick Clancy, who discovered the children after returning home, has publicly forgiven his wife and testified that he believed she was suffering from a serious illness rather than acting with intent.

The trial, which began in July 2026 and drew more than 80 witnesses, concluded without a verdict. On 4 September 2026, the jury, reportedly split 11 to 1, was declared deadlocked and the judge entered a mistrial. Clancy remains in custody at Tewksbury State Hospital, with a hearing set for 29 September 2026.

Davido’s baby mama Amanda Brown criticised over comments on Lindsay Clancy trial. Credit: Laplubelle

Source: Instagram

Social Media Turns on Amanda Brown over Lindsay Clancy

Nigerians online did not hold back their criticism of Amanda's comments. Many questioned her judgement for wading into the sensitive case. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@SommyApril11 wrote:

"She wants to trend. Tomorrow or next she'll come out and apologise."

@deyskool commented:

"People really have expert skills in inserting theirselves in conversations dafeck 👀"

@vibezchulo2 said:

"I know everyone is entitled to their opinions but some kind thing person go talk you go just dy look am like say dem no get brain. I won't call her a clown cause it's not funny but she has no brains"

@AustineJkf added:

"I unfollowed her immediately. Thought she had sense, good thing OBO didn't marry the fool"

@mayorofobinze opined:

"Na why Davido no marry her."

Davido's Second Baby Mama Speaks About Marriage

Legit.ng reported that Amanda, Davido's second baby mama, addressed a fan's inquiry regarding her unmarried status despite the singer's recent marriage to Chioma. Her thoughtful response has sparked a variety of opinions among netizens, emphasising the personal nature of life's choices and the pressures of societal expectations.

Amanda has since been on a low profile, basking in the joy of her child, friends and family without involvement in public controversies.

Source: Legit.ng