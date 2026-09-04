A journalist put a surprising transfer stat to Arteta at Arsenal's pre-match press conference ahead of their London derby against Chelsea

The stat covered five Chelsea players Arteta signed between 2022 and 2025, a run that ended this summer

Arteta admitted he was unaware of the figures but responded by explaining the thinking behind each of those signings

Mikel Arteta was caught off guard at Arsenal's pre-match press conference ahead of their London derby against Chelsea, after a journalist brought up a transfer record that even the manager himself had not noticed.

The reporter pointed out that the summer of 2026 was the first time since 2021 that Arsenal had gone through a transfer window without signing a player from Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta laughs off signing players from Chelsea every transfer window. Photo by Nick Potts.

Source: Getty Images

According to Premier League data, Arteta had recruited five players from the Stamford Bridge club during his tenure: Willian and Jorginho in 2022, Kai Havertz in 2023, Raheem Sterling in 2024, and Noni Madueke in 2025.

Arteta reacts to signing from Chelsea

Speaking via Arsenal.com, the Arsenal boss acknowledged the striking pattern but said it had never been a deliberate policy.

“I need to make that reflection. There is an opportunity and obviously a need that the club or the team has, and the opportunity comes, and this can happen. It's a good stat,” Arteta said.

His comments suggested that each signing was driven by a specific squad requirement at the time, rather than any conscious preference for Chelsea's playing staff.

The question drew a lighter moment at what is typically a tightly managed press environment, with Arteta appearing genuinely amused before offering his explanation.

Despite the run coming to an end this window, Arsenal were not entirely disconnected from their London rivals in the transfer market.

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto was reported to have been on Arsenal's radar, with the Emirates Stadium mentioned as a potential destination for the Portuguese forward, though no deal materialised.

Alonso provides update on Caicedo

Legit.ng previously reported that Xabi Alonso provided an injury update on Moises Caicedo after the midfielder’s injury against Brighton.

The manager refused to confirm or deny whether the midfielder will be fit to face the Gunners, leaving the fans worried about his fitness.

Source: Legit.ng