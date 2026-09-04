Ogun State Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele spoke at a NEMA flood disaster simulation exercise held in Abeokuta

The 2026 Annual Flood Outlook identified several high-risk flood-prone areas within Ogun State, raising preparedness concerns

NEMA's Director of Search and Rescue cited the Nepal floods of August 26, 2026 as a warning of what poor preparation can cost

The Ogun State Government has urged relevant agencies, community leaders, and residents to take immediate steps to prepare for an anticipated 72-hour period of heavy rainfall and potential flooding expected to affect the state in the coming days.

Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele made the call on Wednesday in Abeokuta during a full-scale flood disaster response simulation exercise organised by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for South-West states.

The Ogun State Government has issued a warning in light of upcoming rainfall and potential flooding. Photo credit: Getty

Source: UGC

Salako-Oyedele said the 2026 Seasonal Climate Prediction and Annual Flood Outlook had flagged several locations within Ogun State as high-risk flood-prone areas, making preparedness an urgent priority.

"This simulation exercise is therefore both timely and important. It gives us an opportunity to test, in practical terms, the preparedness of our institutions and the ability of all critical stakeholders to work together in the event of a flood emergency. Plans and protocols are important, but they must also be tested," she said.

Ogun government's investment in disaster readiness

The deputy governor highlighted steps the state government has taken alongside the Ogun State Emergency Management Agency (OGSEMA), including training personnel, supplying rescue equipment and ambulances, and making relief materials available for communities hit by disasters.

She also stressed that the burden of disaster management could not rest on government alone, urging residents to take early warning alerts seriously, avoid building on waterways, and stop dumping refuse in drainage channels.

"Our traditional and community leaders, Local Governments, security agencies, health workers, volunteers and the media are equally important partners in ensuring that information reaches our people quickly and that communities know what to do before, during and after an emergency," she said.

NEMA cites Nepal floods as a cautionary example

Representing NEMA Director General at the event, Director of Search and Rescue Commodore Nature Usman called on agencies and communities to strengthen coordination and heed early warning systems.

He pointed to the flash floods that struck Nepal on August 26, along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli River corridors, which caused widespread loss of life and destruction of homes, roads, bridges and critical infrastructure, as a stark example of what inadequate preparedness can produce.

"Today, we are simulating a crisis so that we can be better prepared to save lives when a real disaster occurs. Let me reiterate that preparedness is key to saving lives. Our ability to anticipate, respond to, and recover quickly from disasters depends largely on how well we plan, train, coordinate, and work together before disaster strikes," Usman said.

He added that the simulation was designed not only to test existing response plans but also to expose gaps in inter-agency communication and coordination before any actual emergency unfolds.

Flood: FG warns 33 states

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported the federal government issued a seven-day flood warning covering 33 states from August 19 to 25, 2026. Rising river levels in floodplains were expected to affect states including Lagos, Benue, Kogi, Rivers and Bayelsa.

Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency urged floodplain residents to relocate and told state governments to activate emergency plans.

Source: Legit.ng