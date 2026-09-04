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UAE States Amount Workers May Receive as Compensation For Serious Workplace Injury
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UAE States Amount Workers May Receive as Compensation For Serious Workplace Injury

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • The UAE government has outlined how much an injured worker is entitled to receive following a serious workplace incident
  • Compensation amounts differ depending on whether the worker suffers total disability, partial disability, or dies as a result of the injury
  • The figures convert to millions of naira, making the policy highly relevant to Nigerians working or planning to work in the UAE

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The UAE government has published official figures detailing how much a worker can receive in compensation following a serious injury sustained on the job, and the amounts run into the millions of naira.

According to information published on the UAE's official government website, workers who suffer total disability as a result of a workplace injury are entitled to a compensation sum ranging between AED 18,000 and AED 200,000 (N6,483,038 to N72,033,764 in Nigerian naira).

UAE announces compensation amount for serious workplace injury
UAE reveals amount of compensation for serious workplace injury. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Tim de Waele
Source: Getty Images

UAE workplace injury compensation explained

The same range applies to cases of partial disability. Workers who sustain injuries that do not result in full loss of function can also receive between AED 18,000 and AED 200,000 (N6,483,038 to N72,033,764), though the final figure depends on the extent of the disability.

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Death from a workplace injury also covered

In situations where a worker loses their life due to a work-related injury, the compensation available to the deceased's beneficiaries falls within the same bracket of AED 18,000 to AED 200,000 (N6,483,038 to N72,033,764).

The disclosure is particularly relevant for the large number of Nigerian workers based in the UAE, as it outlines the financial protection available to them in the event of a serious accident on the job. The figures suggest that the actual payout within that range is not fixed, meaning the specific circumstances of each case will determine where the final compensation lands.

Residency permit: UAE sets income requirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government has stated the minimum monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residency permit.

The required income depends on whether the employer provides accommodation or the applicant arranges housing independently.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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