The Kano/Jigawa Customs Area Command seized 48 endangered wildlife species in a single day, including chimpanzees, gorillas, albino crocodiles and rare birds

Acting Customs Area Controller Deputy Controller Usman Adamu described the haul as the largest and most diverse single wildlife seizure in Nigeria Customs Service history

Three suspects arrested in connection with the interception were handed over to the Special Wildlife Office at NCS Headquarters for further action

The Kano/Jigawa Customs Area Command seized no fewer than 48 endangered wildlife species in a single day, in what officials say is the biggest wildlife bust in the history of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Acting Customs Area Controller, Deputy Controller of Customs Usman Adamu, disclosed this to journalists at the Customs House, Bompai, Kano, on Friday. He said the animals were intercepted on August 25, 2026.

Kano Customs Intercepts 48 Endangered Animals in Record Single-Day Wildlife Seizure

Source: Facebook

What was seized

The animals comprised 15 primates, among them chimpanzees, gorillas, and bush babies. Officers also recovered a range of wild cats, including civets and caracals, alongside 25 wild birds such as greater bustards and rock fowls. Two albino crocodiles and a honey badger were among the items taken in.

Adamu said three suspects linked to the traff-icking attempt had been transferred to the Special Wildlife Office at the NCS Headquarters for further action.

"It is important to note that this is believed to be the largest and most diverse single seizure of wildlife ever recorded in the history of the Nigeria Customs Service and probably the West African sub-region," Adamu said.

"This interception underscores the scale and gravity of the traffi-cking attempt. It also shows the Command's intensified resolve to protect our biodiversity and uphold obligations under international conventions and Section 55(1)(i) of the NCS Act 2023."

Command's wider enforcement record

Beyond the wildlife seizure, Adamu gave a broader update on the command's performance since July 2026. He said total seizures and detentions during that period amounted to a Duty Paid Value of over N2 billion.

On revenue, Adamu said the command had collected N63.07 billion in the first half of the year, with year-to-date earnings now standing at N88.92 billion — a jump of about N25 billion from July to the time of the briefing.

He noted that July recorded the highest single-month revenue collection in the command's history, with over N14 billion generated.

"Our officers will continue to remain vigilant in identifying and preventing activities that fall outside these laws," Adamu added.

The endangered wildlife revival at Cambodia

Legit.ng earlier reported that the melodic songs from families of endangered monkeys ring out over the jungle near Cambodia's Angkor Wat temple complex -- a sign of ecological rejuvenation decades after hunting decimated wildlife at the site.

Source: Legit.ng