Grace Nortey passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre

The veteran actress, nicknamed 'Maame Gyata', had celebrated her 89th birthday just months before her death

Nortey is survived by five children, including actress Sheila Nortey, who followed her mother into the profession

Ghanaian actress Grace Nortey, beloved by generations of fans for her commanding television and stage performances, has died at the age of 89.

Nortey breathed her last in the early hours of Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

Reactions as another filmmaker dies days after Ogogo, Alabi Ogundepo. Photo credit@kwamevirgin

Source: Instagram

Her passing brings the curtain down on a career that stretched across more than five decades in Ghana's film, theatre, and drama industries.

Born on February 1, 1937, the actress had celebrated her 89th birthday just months before her death. She is widely recognised as one of the true pioneers of Ghanaian theatre and television, earning the affectionate nickname "Maame Gyata" for the fierce, larger-than-life characters she brought to life on screen and stage.

Grace Nortey's legacy in Ghanaian entertainment

Fans mourn as Grace Nortey passes on. Photo credit@kwamevirgin

Source: Instagram

Nortey held lead roles across numerous Ghanaian television productions throughout her long career, becoming a fixture in the childhoods of multiple generations of viewers. Her presence on screen was instantly recognisable, and her influence on the growth of local drama is considered immeasurable by those who worked alongside her.

She is survived by five children. Among them is actress Sheila Nortey, who chose to follow her mother's footsteps into the entertainment profession, carrying forward a family legacy deeply woven into the fabric of Ghanaian storytelling.

Here is the Instagram post about the late veteran actress' passing:

Fans pay tribute to 'Maame Gyata'

News of Grace Nortey's death drew an outpouring of grief from fans across social media, with many recalling how her performances shaped their earliest memories of Ghanaian television.

@chrystalkaryee wrote:

"Aw, A legend! The Mami Dzata God rest her soul."

@fredasa25 commented:

"Awwww may her gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

@naanafriyie shared:

"A life well lived. RIP legend."

@denise_ddoc reacted:

"Oh no! May she RIP. She starred in many of my childhood favorites."

@roknod_dd wrote:

"May your beautiful soul rest in peace legend, thanks for making my childhood a memorable one.

Bukky Mountain laid to rest amid tears

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian movie industry was thrown into mourning following the emergence of viral footage showing the emotional moment veteran actress Bukky Mountain was laid to rest after Islamic funeral prayers.

Her death marks another major loss for the industry in just four months, coming after the passing of fellow actresses Aunty Ajara and Allwell Ademola.

The tragedy renewed concerns among fans and industry stakeholders about the health challenges confronting veteran actors and actresses in the Nigerian movie industry.

The heartbreaking burial footage sparked an outpouring of grief, with fans mourning the actress and reflecting on the growing number of industry veterans being lost in recent months.

Source: Legit.ng