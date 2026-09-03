The United Kingdom government published official eligibility criteria for the Graduate Trainee visa on its GOV.UK portal

Foreign applicants must have worked outside the UK for at least 3 months with a Home Office-approved sponsor before applying

A minimum annual salary of £27,300 (N48,938,007) is among the conditions foreigners must satisfy to be considered eligible

The United Kingdom (UK) government has outlined five conditions that foreign nationals must meet to qualify for a Graduate Trainee visa, with the requirements published on the official GOV.UK website.

The Graduate Trainee visa is designed for employees of multinational companies who are being transferred to a UK branch as part of a graduate training programme. However, entry is not automatic, and the government has set clear benchmarks that applicants must meet before a visa can be granted.

UK lists the needed requirements for a Graduate Trainee visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who qualifies for UK Graduate Trainee visa

According to the official UK government guidance, to qualify for a Graduate Trainee visa, foreign applicants must:

Be a current employee of an organisation that has received Home Office approval to act as a visa sponsor Have worked for that same sponsor outside the United Kingdom for a minimum of three months immediately prior to submitting their application Have a ‘certificate of sponsorship’ from your employer with information about the work you will do in the UK Do a job that’s on the list of eligible occupations The foreign applicant must be offered a salary of at least £27,300 per year.

The last requirement serves as a financial floor, ensuring that graduate trainees entering the country are compensated at a level the government deems appropriate for skilled workers.

UK Graduate Training visa: Restriction worth noting

The UK government also made clear that the Graduate Trainee visa cannot be obtained by switching from within the United Kingdom. Anyone already in the country on a different visa category is not permitted to change their status to a Graduate Trainee visa from inside the UK. Applications must be submitted from abroad.

The five requirements together form a framework that prioritises existing employer relationships, verified work history, and roles considered sufficiently skilled and compensated to justify entry under this particular route.

Legit.ng has also published that the United Kingdom (UK) listed countries whose citizens do not need to present proof of funds for their student visa application process.

UK publishes steps to eVisa application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK shared an official infographic on X breaking down the eVisa access process for prospective travellers.

The post outlines a five-step journey from application to viewing a confirmed eVisa through a UKVI account.

Source: Legit.ng