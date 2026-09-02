Reno Omokri made the claim during an interview on the City Boy Movement Podcast while defending President Tinubu

The ambassador-designate argued that an FBI record is not the same as a criminal record and accused critics of misleading the public

Omokri challenged Peter Obi to release his own FBI records before demanding that Tinubu's documents be made public

Nigeria's ambassador-designate to Mexico and former presidential spokesman, Reno Omokri, has said every presidential candidate likely to contest the 2027 general elections holds a record with the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), while insisting that such a record is not the same as a criminal record.

Omokri made the remarks during an appearance on the City Boy Movement Podcast, where he was pressed on documents linked to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his standing with American law enforcement authorities.

Reno Omokri says President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi have FBI records Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

FBI records vs criminal records

According to Omokri, many Nigerians do not understand the distinction between a routine FBI record and a criminal one, and he accused those driving the narrative against Tinubu of exploiting that gap in public knowledge. He said FBI records can result from ordinary interactions with US authorities, including visa processing and background checks, and that their existence alone carries no implication of wrongdoing.

Omokri said he was not making a guess but presenting a fact, adding that there was no criminal FBI record against the President. He cited what he described as a document from the FBI, transmitted through the American Embassy in response to a records request by Nigerian authorities, which he said returned negative results for criminal arrest records and warrants against Tinubu.

He further said the documents currently generating debate were not evidence of a new criminal case but concerned an old investigation, and that Tinubu was not the target of that investigation but was merely referenced in its course.

Omokri turns fire on Peter Obi

Omokri also went on the offensive against Labour Party's Peter Obi, challenging him to publish his own FBI records before calling on Tinubu to release his. He alleged that Obi held records with an international agency and referred to what he described as an indictment connected to allegations of money laundering and tax evasion.

He was careful to note, however, that an indictment does not amount to a criminal conviction, drawing the same line he had earlier used to defend Tinubu. He said Obi should be held to the same standard of transparency he was demanding of the President.

Peter Obi resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the presidential candidate of the New Democratic Congress on May 29, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

See the video of Omokri on X here:

Tinubu tells US court to block FBI

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu filed a response in a US district court arguing that records sought by a researcher are protected under US privacy law.

The case stems from FOIA requests filed by Aaron Greenspan seeking FBI and DEA files linked to a Chicago drug-involvement investigation from the early 1990s.

Tinubu's lawyers argued that personal curiosity about a foreign leader does not meet the legal threshold for public interest under FOIA.

Source: Legit.ng