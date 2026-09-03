BBNaija Season 10 star Danboskid explained that he has moved back into his family home and is currently sharing his sister's room

The reality TV star disclosed his family is facing financial and mental strain, with his father still renting a home

Danboskid outlined ambitious plans to rebuild his life, from producing a movie to launching an accessories brand and driving Uber

BBNaija Season 10 star Daniel Olatunji, better known as Danboskid, has gone public with a candid account of the hardships he is currently navigating, saying he is at rock bottom but determined to turn things around.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, the former housemate disclosed that he had returned to live with his family and is currently occupying his sister's room, with no place of his own to call home.

Former BBNaija housemate Danboskid reveals personal struggles as he works to rebuild his career. Photo: kingzeux

Source: Instagram

Danboskid on his family's situation

The Ekiti State-born actor and model, born on April 8, 2000, was careful to draw a distinction between hardship and destitution.

He acknowledged that his household was under significant strain, but said they were not going hungry.

"As I said, we're not suffering. My dad is a tenant. So yeah, we're just suffering mentally," he said.

He also explained that he had contemplated selling his laptop to raise funds but ultimately decided to hold on to it, viewing it as an essential tool for rebuilding his career.

Danboskid was clear that he was not after sympathy. Instead, he appealed to his followers for practical advice and support as he works to piece his life back together.

"I don't really know what to say, but I know I have so many things in mind," he said. "I know I have to change what's going on. I know I have to start altering my own reality. Because I have to make things work regardless."

BBNaija star shares plans to rebuild his career

Despite his current circumstances, Danboskid laid out a multi-pronged strategy for getting back on his feet.

His ambitions include producing a film, breaking through as a top-tier actor, launching an accessories business, and earning income by driving for Uber using vehicles from owners who are no longer using them.

"I have a script going on. I'm going to produce my movie. I'm going to become a movie producer. And a world-class top actor. Yes, that's it," he said, adding: "But how do we go about it? I honestly do not know."

On the accessories venture, he expressed confidence in his eye for quality products and said he intended to open a business page for fans to patronise him directly.

Former BBNaija housemate Danboskid shares life struggles and plans movie, business and Uber ventures. Photo: kingzeux

Source: Instagram

His short-term targets are straightforward: secure his own accommodation, launch his brand, begin Uber driving and provide better support for his family.

"Get something done for myself. Start doing Uber. Start my accessory brand. Get a house for myself. Fix my family, and become a meaningful user. That's the plan," he said.

Danboskid made his BBNaija debut on the show's 2025 season and holds the distinction of being its first evictee, lasting only 12 days before being voted out with the lowest viewer percentage during the first live eviction.

He previously attributed his early exit to a name change inside the house that he said left fans unable to recognise and vote for him.

He captioned the video:

"ROCK BOTTOM!"

Watch Danboskid open up on his personal struggles in the video below:

BBNaija's Whitemoney laments scarcity of good women to marry abroad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija’s Whitemoney shared his frustration after failing to find a suitable partner during his recent trip abroad.

The reality star claimed he mostly encountered single mothers with children from different fathers and said the situation was worse in America than in the UK.

Whitemoney then said he would rather focus on Lagos women, joking about their BBL procedures, a comment that sparked a heated online debate.

Source: Legit.ng