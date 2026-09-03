“I’m Sleeping in My Sister’s Room”: BBNaija Star Danboskid Opens Up on Struggles, Seeks Support
- BBNaija Season 10 star Danboskid explained that he has moved back into his family home and is currently sharing his sister's room
- The reality TV star disclosed his family is facing financial and mental strain, with his father still renting a home
- Danboskid outlined ambitious plans to rebuild his life, from producing a movie to launching an accessories brand and driving Uber
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
BBNaija Season 10 star Daniel Olatunji, better known as Danboskid, has gone public with a candid account of the hardships he is currently navigating, saying he is at rock bottom but determined to turn things around.
In a video posted to his Instagram page on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, the former housemate disclosed that he had returned to live with his family and is currently occupying his sister's room, with no place of his own to call home.
Danboskid on his family's situation
The Ekiti State-born actor and model, born on April 8, 2000, was careful to draw a distinction between hardship and destitution.
He acknowledged that his household was under significant strain, but said they were not going hungry.
"As I said, we're not suffering. My dad is a tenant. So yeah, we're just suffering mentally," he said.
He also explained that he had contemplated selling his laptop to raise funds but ultimately decided to hold on to it, viewing it as an essential tool for rebuilding his career.
Danboskid was clear that he was not after sympathy. Instead, he appealed to his followers for practical advice and support as he works to piece his life back together.
"I don't really know what to say, but I know I have so many things in mind," he said. "I know I have to change what's going on. I know I have to start altering my own reality. Because I have to make things work regardless."
BBNaija star shares plans to rebuild his career
Despite his current circumstances, Danboskid laid out a multi-pronged strategy for getting back on his feet.
His ambitions include producing a film, breaking through as a top-tier actor, launching an accessories business, and earning income by driving for Uber using vehicles from owners who are no longer using them.
"I have a script going on. I'm going to produce my movie. I'm going to become a movie producer. And a world-class top actor. Yes, that's it," he said, adding: "But how do we go about it? I honestly do not know."
On the accessories venture, he expressed confidence in his eye for quality products and said he intended to open a business page for fans to patronise him directly.
His short-term targets are straightforward: secure his own accommodation, launch his brand, begin Uber driving and provide better support for his family.
"Get something done for myself. Start doing Uber. Start my accessory brand. Get a house for myself. Fix my family, and become a meaningful user. That's the plan," he said.
Danboskid made his BBNaija debut on the show's 2025 season and holds the distinction of being its first evictee, lasting only 12 days before being voted out with the lowest viewer percentage during the first live eviction.
He previously attributed his early exit to a name change inside the house that he said left fans unable to recognise and vote for him.
He captioned the video:
"ROCK BOTTOM!"
Watch Danboskid open up on his personal struggles in the video below:
BBNaija's Whitemoney laments scarcity of good women to marry abroad
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija’s Whitemoney shared his frustration after failing to find a suitable partner during his recent trip abroad.
The reality star claimed he mostly encountered single mothers with children from different fathers and said the situation was worse in America than in the UK.
Whitemoney then said he would rather focus on Lagos women, joking about their BBL procedures, a comment that sparked a heated online debate.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.