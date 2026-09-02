Enzo Fernandez completed a permanent transfer from Chelsea to Manchester City for a fee matching the current British record

Chelsea's official statement hinted at a difficult end to the relationship between the club and the Argentine midfielder

A last-minute squad condition Chelsea set for the deal collapsed after AS Monaco pulled out of an agreement to sell Lamine Camara

Enzo Fernandez has addressed Chelsea supporters directly following his move to Manchester City, acknowledging the backlash he expects and asking fans to see things from his perspective.

Chelsea confirmed the transfer in an official club statement, with the tone of the announcement suggesting the parting was far from amicable.

Enzo Fernandez during his final game for Chelsea. Photo by Rob Newell.

Source: Getty Images

The Athletic reported the fee at £125 million, a figure that equals the British record Liverpool paid Newcastle United for Alexander Isak.

Fernandez sends message to Chelsea fans

Shortly before the move was made official, Fernandez posted a lengthy message on his Instagram page aimed at Chelsea fans. He did not apologise for leaving but appealed to supporters to consider his position.

“I live football the same way I live my life: with passion and with all my heart. That is why I want you to know that I understand you. I truly understand you, from the bottom of my heart,” he wrote.

“I also understand how football works. I know how passionate you are, because I am the same. And if I were in your position, I would probably be thinking the same way.”

The transfer did not go smoothly in its final stages. One of the conditions Chelsea placed on selling Fernandez was that they first strengthen their squad in return.

However, that plan unravelled late in negotiations when AS Monaco withdrew from a deal that would have seen Senegalese midfielder Lamine Camara join Chelsea.

Despite the breakdown of that arrangement, the Fernandez transfer to City still went through, completing one of the most expensive deals in Premier League history.

Enzo Fernandez moves twice for £100m+

Legit.ng previously reported that Enzo Fernandez became the first player to be signed for £100m+ twice after completing his Manchester City move.

Chelsea signed him for a British-record £106.8 million from Benfica in 2023, and sold him for another British-record fee of £125 million in 2026.

Source: Legit.ng