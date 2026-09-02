OPay's Chief Legal Counsel confirmed the DSS and Nigeria Police Force are investigating the source of the viral shutdown message

The company's COO said the false notice claimed OPay would stop operating from September 1, 2026, a date that has since passed

OPay has threatened legal action against anyone found to have created or circulated the fake shutdown information

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OPay has escalated its response to a viral social media message falsely claiming the fintech company would shut down its Nigerian operations, enlisting the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force to help track down those responsible.

OPay has vowed legal action against individuals responsible for creating and circulating a false message about its alleged shutdown. Photo: Opay

Source: Twitter

The company's Chief Legal Counsel, Akinfolabi Rokosu, made this known on Wednesday at a press conference streamed live on OPay's YouTube channel.

He said both agencies were conducting active investigations into how the message was created and spread.

Rokosu said:

"While the DSS and the Nigeria police, among the relevant law enforcement agencies, are currently and intensively investigating this matter, we are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigations being conducted and have provided the necessary evidence to identify those responsible."

He made clear that OPay intends to push the matter through to legal consequences. "OPay is taking action against those responsible for creating and circulating this harmful information. We will pursue them and will ensure that the law is fully enforced," he added.

Rokosu also issued a warning to anyone tempted to spread similar claims in future, saying they should expect decisive legal action.

OPay Confirms It Is Still Running

Also at the press conference, OPay's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technical Officer, Dotun Adekunle, used the company's continued presence to counter the rumour directly.

"OPay is here, OPay is operating, and OPay is going nowhere," Adekunle said.

He pointed out that the viral message had named September 1, 2026 as the date OPay would cease operations. Speaking on September 2, he noted the company remained fully functional, which he said was itself proof the claims were false.

Adekunle urged customers to treat visually convincing online messages with caution. "A message can look official and still be completely false.

He said.:

"A logo can be copied, a document can be designed to look convincing, and a message can be shared thousands of times without becoming true."

OPay has asked the DSS and Nigeria Police Force to investigate the spread of false information about its operations. Photo: NPL

Source: Twitter

How the Shutdown Rumour Spread

Punch reports that the false notice began circulating on Sunday, advising OPay customers to withdraw their funds before September 1 to avoid losing access to their accounts.

OPay moved quickly to dismiss it and directed customers to its official channels for verified information.

By Monday, the company had also reached out to an X user, @haifah-er-abba, who had repeated the shutdown claim on the platform.

OPay requested a retraction and a public apology. A check by Legit.ng confirmed the user subsequently deleted the post and apologised on her X handle.

OPay considers listing on NGX

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that OPay, a leading Nigerian fintech company, was considering a potential listing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), which could allow local investors to own shares in the company directly.

People familiar with the matter said the proposed listing could be formally announced in the coming period as OPay explores options for accessing Nigeria’s capital market.

The NGX plan is reportedly being considered alongside separate preparations for a possible initial public offering in the United States, where OPay is targeting a valuation of about $4 billion.

Source: Legit.ng