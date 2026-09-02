Karina, a University of Lagos Faculty of Engineering student, signed out on 26 August 2026 after completing his degree

His programme was originally meant to last five years, but his journey stretched to seven years before he could finally graduate

He shared photos from his sign-out in an emotional post on X, expressing hope for what comes next

Karina, a University of Lagos engineering student, marked the end of his undergraduate journey on 26 August 2026 with a sign-out ceremony, posting photos of the milestone on X alongside a heartfelt message that quickly caught attention online.

In his post, Karina reflected on what the moment truly represented, not just a celebration, but the close of a chapter that came later than he had planned.

UNILAG new graduate shares emotional post about his sign-out. Photo credit: Karina/X.

Source: Twitter

His engineering programme was designed to run for five years, yet his path through the Faculty of Engineering at UNILAG took two additional years before he could finally walk out.

Seven Years to Sign Out

"What was supposed to be 5 years turned 7 years," Karina wrote, adding a broken heart emoji that captured the weight of those extra years.

Extended study durations are not uncommon in Nigerian engineering faculties, where students can face setbacks ranging from academic carry-overs and industrial training disruptions to the wider systemic challenges that have long affected university education in the country.

For many students, what begins as a five-year plan quietly stretches into six or seven, often without a single dramatic turning point but through the slow accumulation of hurdles.

Despite the longer-than-expected road, Karina's tone in his post was not one of bitterness. He dressed up for his sign-out, shared photos marking the occasion, and looked forward.

"I hope things get really better from here," he wrote, signing off the post with a prayer hands emoji, a red heart, and a sparkle.

Sign-Out Post Resonates Online

The combination of pride and vulnerability in his message struck a chord with many Nigerian social media users who recognised the experience he described.

Sign-out ceremonies at Nigerian universities carry a particular emotional weight, often representing the formal conclusion of years of sacrifice for both students and their families.

See the post below:

First-class graduate bags PhD at US university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who bagged a first-class degree from Lagos State University celebrated as he got a PhD abroad.

The man sent a message to his wife and all those who supported him during his studies in the US.

Source: Legit.ng