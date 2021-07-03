Zendaya and fellow actor Tom Holland were spotted recently enjoying some quality time together

The two have been together for some time now but Zendaya has been confirming and denying at the same time

The Spiderman co-stars were accompanied by the actress' mum during their recent romantic outing

Love is in the air and Spiderman co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya happen to be the latest ''victims'' of the cupid's arrow.

Spiderman co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted recently looking all cosy. Photo: Zendaya.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng has learnt the two are the new couple in town and their romance has fast gotten many eyeballs on them.

According to People.com, the Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars were recently spotted sharing a steamy smooch inside a car in photos shared by Page Six on Thursday, July 1.

The sites also shared other photos of the new couple spending quality time together, out and about.

Zendaya, 24, rocked a halter-style white crop top, accompanied by green bottoms and complement the whole look with a pair of hoop earrings.

Her man Holland, 25, stepped out looking all casual in a white T-shirt and blue flannel over shirt, with a pair of nice drawstring pants.

Zendaya's mum, Claire Stoermer was also spotted hanging out with the new couple on that particular day.

The two lovebirds and their representatives were talked to over the issue to confirm their relationship but none has responded.

Zendaya and Holland ''On and Off Romance

In July 2017, a source privy to Zendaya and Holland told PEOPLE that the two were romantically involved.

In the same month, Zendaya shut down the romantic claims through her Twitter account.

"My favourite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!hbu @TomHolland1996 ???" she wrote.

However, the Euphoria actress in August of the same year confirmed to Variety that she and Holland were together romantically.

"He's literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we've had to do press tours together. There are very few people that will understand what that's like at 20 years old." Zendaya was quoted.

