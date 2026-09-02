The nanny of Priscilla Ojo's son, Rakeem, delivered an emotional speech about her boss Juma Jux at his surprise birthday celebration

The nanny recalled how she first met the Tanzanian singer and a personal favour he granted her, which left a lasting impression

She pledged to keep making Juma Jux proud and offered a heartfelt prayer for his continued blessings and long life

One of the most moving moments at Juma Jux's surprise birthday celebration came not from a close friend or a fellow celebrity, but from an unexpected voice, the nanny of his and Priscilla Ojo's son, Rakeem.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Tanzanian singer marked a new year of life, with his wife, Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo, organising a surprise birthday party in his honour.

Priscilla Ojo’s son’s nanny speaks on her relationship with Juma Jux. Credit: @jumajux

Source: Instagram

The event brought together people close to the couple, but it was Rakeem's nanny who stole the spotlight with her heartfelt tribute.

Nanny Recalls First Meeting With Juma Jux

During her speech, the nanny walked guests through her first encounter with Juma Jux, describing how the occasion led her to approach him with a personal request.

According to her, he did not hesitate to help, and that act of kindness left a deep impression on her.

She told those gathered that the experience shaped her view of her boss and strengthened her commitment to the household.

Speaking directly to Juma Jux, she made a firm promise that she intends to keep.

"I will keep making him proud. I love you. Happy birthday. I pray God blesses you and grants you more years," she said.

Priscilla Ojo’s son’s nanny makes revelation about husband Juma Jux. Cedit: @jumajux

Source: Instagram

Words of Love and a Birthday Prayer

Beyond recounting their shared history, the nanny used the platform to pour out genuine affection for Juma Jux, expressing her love openly and calling on God to continue showering him with favour.

Her words visibly touched those in attendance, offering a rare and personal glimpse into what life with the couple looks like behind closed doors.

The moment added a warm and human dimension to what was already a celebratory occasion, showing that the bond within Priscilla and Juma's home extends well beyond the immediate family circle.

Source: Legit.ng