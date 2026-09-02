The US government published the names and photos of 30 Nigerian nationals currently held in immigration detention facilities across multiple states

The individuals were arrested in cities ranging from Los Angeles and Houston to New York and Atlanta on charges including wire fraud, identity theft, and money laundering

Several of those named face multiple charges, with some detained at federal correctional facilities in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Pennsylvania

The United States government has released the names and photographs of 30 Nigerian nationals listed for deportation, with each individual currently held in immigration detention following arrests across numerous American states.

The 30 individuals were charged with offences that include fraud by wire, identity theft, mail fraud, money laundering, conspiracy, and larceny, with several facing combinations of more than one charge.

US Immigration releases names and photos of 30 Nigerians detained for deportation on fraud and identity theft charges. Photo credit: AndrewHanik/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Full list of the 30 Nigerians

Among those named are Temitope Bashua, arrested in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, on charges of fraud by wire, identity theft, and fraud; and Osemudiamen Kingsley Oziegbe, held in Louisville, Kentucky, for fraud by wire.

Raymond H Ekevwo was arrested in Oxford, Wisconsin, on a fraud by wire charge, while Johnson Ogunlan was picked up in White Deer, Pennsylvania, for fraud. Kenny Decker, arrested in Cleveland, Ohio, faces charges of illegal credit card use, fraud, and identity theft.

Chika Nwafo and Uchechukwu Eze are both listed for fraud by wire, held in Yazoo City, Mississippi, and Allenwood, Pennsylvania, respectively. Oluwasegun Adekunle was arrested in Victorville, California, for fraud, and Yusuf Bakare faces a fraud by wire charge in Allenwood, Pennsylvania.

Utibe Effiong, detained in Miami, Florida, faces a false statement fraud charge, while Adesina Surajudeen Lasisi, held in Dallas, Texas, is charged with fraud by wire and mail fraud. Obinwanne Okeke is detained in Oakdale, Louisiana, on a fraud by wire charge.

Others on the list include Olugbeminiyi Aderibigbe (Marietta, Georgia), Chibundu Anuebunwa (Bronx, New York), and Oriyomi Aloba (Los Angeles, California), all charged with fraud by wire. Oludayo Adeagbo, held in Butner, North Carolina, faces fraud by wire and identity theft charges.

See the photos and names on US website here.

Isaiah Okere was arrested in Rochester, Minnesota, for fraud by wire, while Toluwani Adebakin, also held in Yazoo City, Mississippi, faces fraud by wire and money laundering charges. Adeolu Solabu is detained in Baltimore, Maryland, for fraud by wire.

Olusegun Martins, held in Houston, Texas, faces larceny, identity theft, fraud by wire, and fraud charges. Uche Diuno, detained in Oakdale, Louisiana, is charged with fraud by wire, conspiracy, and money laundering. Akeem Adeleke was arrested in Karnes City, Texas, and Sakiru Ambali in Rochester, Minnesota, both on fraud by wire and identity theft charges.

Bernard Ogie Oretekor, held in Ellenwood, Georgia, faces identity theft, fraud by wire, and money laundering charges. Quazeem Adeyinka and Victor Adebisi are detained in Oakdale, Louisiana, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, respectively, both on fraud by wire charges. Richard Ugbah was arrested at Joint Base MDL in New Jersey for fraud by wire.

Oluwamuyiwa Olawoye, held in Atlanta, Georgia, faces mail fraud, fraud by wire, and identity theft charges. Izuchukwu Okoye was arrested in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Olaolu Alabi in Atlanta, Georgia, both on fraud by wire charges.

The publication of names and photographs is part of a broader US Immigration and Customs Enforcement process for individuals classified as removable aliens following criminal convictions or charges in American courts.

FBI releases names and photos of most wanted Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has publicly named four Nigerian nationals as wanted suspects in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) fraud operation that caused losses exceeding $6,000,000 to more than 70 American businesses.

Source: Legit.ng