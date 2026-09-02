Comedian Apama denied any financial ties to TMT following the visa agent's arrest over allegations of defrauding over 200 Nigerians

Apama explained that he privately messaged TMT earlier in 2026, urging him to repay those allegedly owed money before the scandal escalated

Nigerians flooded social media with reactions after Apama's clarification video began circulating on September 2, 2026

Nollywood actor and comedian Dïke Osinachi, popularly known as Apama, has spoken out after a wave of public pressure called for his arrest in connection with the TMT visa fraud saga.

A video of Apama addressing the controversy began circulating on social media on September 2, 2026, following the arrest of TMT, a visa agent accused of defrauding more than 200 Nigerians through visa-related transactions.

Nollywood actor Apama responds to calls for his arrest over TMT visa controversy. Photo: apamanolly

Source: Instagram

Because of his known association with TMT, some Nigerians directed their anger at Apama and demanded he face scrutiny as well.

The comedian, however, firmly denied any financial or professional relationship with the agent.

He stated clearly that he never received money from TMT, was never appointed as his ambassador, and that TMT had never processed any visa on his behalf.

"For those saying I should be arrested, I have never collected a dime from TMT. I'm not his ambassador, and he has never processed any visa for me," Apama said in the video.

Apama claims he tried to intervene

Beyond the denial, the comedian disclosed that he had actually reached out to TMT privately earlier in 2026, urging him to settle those he allegedly owed before the situation spiralled out of control.

Apama expressed the belief that had TMT taken his advice, the matter would never have reached the scale it did.

"I even messaged TMT earlier this year, asking them to settle the people he was owing. If he had listened to me, this case wouldn't have gotten to VeryDarkMan," he said.

Watch comedian Apama deny connections to TMT amid visa fraud allegations in the video below:

Nigerians react to Apama's video

The video quickly drew a flood of responses on social media, with many Nigerians sceptical of the comedian's account:

@ijay4shot wrote:

"Your story is very touching 😢 but e no get were e touch 🙄🙄😩"

@i_am_onyi_empire shared:

"No travel agent can guarantee you a visa to anywhere. They can advice, guide, direct and share information with you on how to handle your process though and charge you for that knowledge."

@tycoon4rl commented:

"Debunking videos just dey play everywhere. Nobody gree talk say dem sabi TMT again😂😂 Naso daddyfreeze deny KC luxury"

@obi.chijioke1 observed:

"He's not being entirely truthful, apama that we know is usually very fluent but on this video he's choosing his words carefully"

@_ogaclassic wrote:

"Explanations na water 💧 😂"

@adebiyi_123 reacted:

"😂😂😂😂u no go fear VDM ke😂"

@doranne_1 added:

"You go explain tire, we saw you guys eating food together 😂"

Apama explains his connection to TMT amid visa fraud allegations involving Nigerians. Photo: apamanolly

Source: Instagram

Palace of Justice apologises to comedian Apama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian blogger Palace of Justice apologised to Nollywood actor Osinachi, popularly known as Apama, following their heated public confrontation.

The clash reportedly stemmed from an old allegation in which the blogger accused Apama of using his late son for ritual purposes, a claim that resurfaced during the recent incident.

Palace of Justice admitted that the accusation was wrong and disrespectful, expressed regret for hurting Apama and his family, and promised to be more careful with his words in the future.

Source: Legit.ng