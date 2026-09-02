Iyabo Ojo addressed Juma Jux publicly at his 37th birthday celebration, sharing what stood out to her during her investigation of the Tanzanian singer

The Nollywood actress revealed that Juma's devotion to his mother was the quality that convinced her he was the right man for her daughter Priscilla

Iyabo also prayed over the couple, blessing their home, music career, and wishing them more children

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has openly declared her admiration for her son-in-law, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, delivering a heartfelt speech at his 37th birthday celebration that has set social media buzzing.

Speaking during the birthday event, Iyabo told guests that before accepting Juma into the family, she did her research. And it was one specific observation about his character that sealed the deal for her.

Iyabo Ojo showers praises on son-in-law during his 37th birthday. Credit: iyaboojofespris/jumajux

Source: Instagram

"One thing I love about Juma when I was investigating is the love he has for family," she said. "Any man who's intentional about his mother, his sister, his brothers, his family — and I knew that was exactly what my daughter needed."

Why Iyabo Ojo Approved of Juma Jux

The actress elaborated on how her findings matched the man she eventually came to know. According to her, the real Juma Jux exceeded even her expectations.

"It's exactly what I saw, what I read about him, and what I imagined about him — much more," she added, expressing full confidence in the union between him and her daughter, Priscilla Ojo.

Iyabo wrapped up her tribute with a series of prayers over the couple, covering their marriage, career and family life. She prayed for continued growth in his music career, more children, peace of mind, and happiness that only God can provide. Her closing words were particularly striking:

"No matter how old you grow, you will always be strong and you will never ever bury any of your children."

Iyabo's speech added another layer of warmth to the occasion, with her words resonating widely among fans who appreciated a mother-in-law speaking so candidly and lovingly about the man her daughter chose.

Iyabo Ojo prays for son-in-law Juma Jux during his 37th birthday party. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng also reported that Priscilla Ojo's son's nanny also spoke about Juma Jux at his birthday party.

The video of Iyabo Ojo speaking at her son-in-law's 37th birthday party is below:

Juma Jux's alleged ex makes bold confession

Legit.ng also reported that Juma Jux's alleged girlfriend made waves on social media during his birthday celebration.

She shared what appeared to be an old picture of them together as she celebrated him. She, however, caused a buzz with her confession about her love for him.

Source: Legit.ng