Champz returned to Instagram on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, sharing a mirror selfie with a loaded song choice in the background

The track playing, 6LACK's Nonchalant, contains lyrics about pride and not tolerating disrespect, raising eyebrows online

The post arrived days after billionaire Ochacho's son Iceking made remarks about Champz in a viral live stream, fuelling feud speculation

Wizkid's son Champz has set the internet buzzing after returning to Instagram with a post that many believe carried a pointed message.

On Wednesday, September 2, 2026, Champz, whose full name is Boluwatife Balogun, shared a mirror selfie on his Instagram Story. What caught attention was not just the photo itself, but the song he chose to soundtrack it: *Nonchalant* by American R&B artist 6LACK.

Wizkid’s son shares new post of him grooving to 6lack's song. Credit: kingmohdahochacho/therealchamps

Source: Instagram

Why the Song Choice Raised Eyebrows

The track's lyrics are hard to ignore in context. Part of the song reads:

"Watch your mouth we ain't lettin' sht slide, Don't you know I got way too much pride? Sneak dissin' way on the other side..."

For many followers, the timing of the post felt deliberate rather than coincidental.

Champz Post and the Iceking Connection

The Instagram Story came just days after a live stream session involving Iceking, the son of billionaire Ochacho, during which remarks directed at Champz began circulating widely online and sparked rumours of a growing feud between the two young men.

While Champz did not name anyone or leave a direct caption on the post, the combination of his return to social media and the specific song playing in the background has captured attention.

Neither Champz nor Iceking has made any further public statement addressing the situation directly at the time of this report.

A screenshot of Wizkid's son's post is below:

Champz and Iceking's rumoured beef escalates following Wizkid's son's response. Credit: therealchampz

Source: Instagram

Peller gifts King Ochacho's son Toyota Camry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok sensation Peller received a ₦400 million mansion from billionaire King Ochacho at his wedding.

Just days later, Peller surprised Ochacho’s son, Ice King, with a ₦37 million Toyota Camry during a livestream celebration.

The gesture sealed a new bond, as King Ochacho declared Ice King Peller’s godson and promised the content creator lifelong support.

Source: Legit.ng