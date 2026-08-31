Fashion designer Veekee James went on a Snapchat rant defending Toke Makinwa after a viral video from Iyabo Ojo's grandson's birthday party stirred debate

Toke Makinwa was filmed confronting ushers at the event after one attempted to stamp her baby daughter's hand without permission

Veekee James blasted strangers who touch other people's babies in public, questioning their hygiene and sense of boundaries

Fashion designer Veekee James has thrown her weight behind media personality Toke Makinwa after a viral moment at Iyabo Ojo's grandson Rakeem's first birthday party sparked widespread debate online.

In the circulating footage from the event, Toke Makinwa was seen in a tense exchange with ushers after one of them grabbed her baby daughter's hand to stamp it.

Veekee James reacts as Toke Makinwa shields her baby from people at event. Credit: @veekeejames, @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

The protective mother quickly intervened, questioning why anyone would stamp her child's hand without asking.

Veekee James Calls Out Strangers Who Touch Babies

The viral clip clearly struck a nerve with Veekee James, who took to Snapchat to address what she described as deeply unhygienic behaviour at public events. In a lengthy rant, the designer made her position clear, saying:

"I saw a video of Toke Makinwa's baby, a complete stranger going to touch the baby's hand. You are not their friend, you are not her family member, you are not related to them in any way. Why are you carrying your hand to touch a baby's hand? You know babies put their hands in their mouth, why are you touching the baby's hand? And then somebody goes, if you don't want people to touch your baby, don't bring them out."

Veekee did not hold back, calling out people who approach children in public spaces without seeking consent from their parents.

She questioned the logic of anyone who would reach for a baby's hand with no regard for where those hands had been.

Veekee James’ reaction to Toke Makinwa’s baby moment gets Nigerians talking. Credit: @veekeejames

Source: Instagram

"Keep Your Hands to Yourself"

The designer pushed further, addressing those who felt Toke's reaction was an overreach, arguing that no parent should be expected to silently watch a stranger handle their child.

"So, some of you are actually walking around, touching people's children without asking permission? It can not even be me. Some people with their dirty hands, keep your hands to yourself. Even if your hands are even clean, keep your hands to yourself," she added.

Her comments resonated with many who felt the conversation around baby hygiene in public settings is long overdue, particularly at crowded social events where germs spread easily.

Watch Veekee James' Instagram video addressing the issue:

Veekee James warns party bloggers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fashion designer Veekee James called out Lagos party bloggers over what she described as invasive filming and privacy violations.

She said over 20 bloggers recently blocked her path at an event and complained after footage showing her phone password was shared online.

Veekee warned that she may damage any camera pushed disrespectfully into her face at future events and also condemned an incident involving Toke Makinwa’s baby.

Source: Legit.ng