Felix_the_SUG, a Nigerian university student, has received over N4 million from Nigerians after he was publicly mocked on X over photos of him holding his final year project paperwork

Felix became the target of online mockery after photos of him holding his final year project paperwork surfaced on X

Another user, Vector_olal, shared the photos with a caption that drew ridicule rather than celebration toward Felix

Felix_the_SUG, a Nigerian university History student, has shared a screenshot of his bank balance showing over N4 million sent to him by Nigerians after he was publicly mocked on X over photos of him holding his final year project paperwork.

The photos were originally posted by a user identified as Vector_olal, who shared it with the caption "I just did my final year project defence."

Viral final-year student trends after showing off millions he received within hours. Photo credit: Felix_the_SUG/X.

Source: Twitter

The framing of the post drew waves of ridicule rather than goodwill, with a few users joining in to taunt Felix rather than congratulate him.

Felix Responds to His Critics

Rather than stay silent, Felix addressed his trolls head-on with a candid post that quickly began circulating on its own.

He confirmed that he did not complete his degree alongside his History Department classmates in 2023, but was firm that the delay had nothing to do with laziness or a lack of commitment.

"You can laugh at the picture, but you don't know the story behind it. I didn't graduate with my set in the History Department in 2023 not because I was lazy or unserious, but u chose to make mockery of me. You're laughing at someone who fell behind but refused to give up," he wrote.

The post resonated widely, particularly among Nigerians who understand how financial difficulty, family circumstances, and institutional challenges can push students off the expected academic timeline without it ever being their fault.

Nigerians Rally Behind Felix With Cash

What followed was a remarkable reversal of fortune. Moved by his story, Nigerians from across the country began sending money to Felix directly.

He later shared a screenshot of his account balance, which read N4,080,399.59, with more transfers reportedly still coming in at the time he posted.

The outpouring of support transformed what had begun as a moment of public humiliation into one of the more uplifting stories to come out of Nigerian social media in recent memory.

See the post below:

Man speaks about graduate criticized for wig

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man revealed how he gave financial support to a young lady who faced online mockery over her wig on graduation day.

He urged the public to show empathy and condemned ridicule aimed at people going through hardship.

Source: Legit.ng