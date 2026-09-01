SSCE Holder Salary Structure at Nigerian Customs Released After New Minimum Wage

The Nigeria Customs Service released its updated salary structure for 2026, with entry-level pay starting at ₦70,000 per month

SSCE certificate holders typically begin their NCS careers as Customs Assistants, the lowest rank in the service

The NCS salary scale runs from ₦70,000 at entry level to over ₦3 million monthly at the top of the hierarchy

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has released its 2026 salary structure, showing that holders of the Senior Secondary Certificate of Education (SSCE) who join the service at the lowest cadre can earn between ₦70,000 and ₦85,417 per month.

The Customs Assistant position is the entry point for most SSCE certificate holders joining the NCS.

Nigeria Customs Service reveals 2026 salary structure, highlighting SSCE entry-level pay between ₦70,000 and ₦85,417 monthly. Photo credit: SimpleImages/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

It is the lowest rank in the service's career structure, and the basic monthly pay at this grade ranges from ₦70,000 to ₦85,417 following the implementation of Nigeria's new minimum wage.

NCS salary range across all ranks

Across the full hierarchy, from Customs Assistant to Comptroller-General, the NCS monthly pay scale stretches from ₦70,000 at the bottom to well over ₦3 million at the top. Officers at higher grades also receive substantial allowances on top of their basic salaries, which makes the service one of the more financially attractive public sector employers in the country.

The NCS is a federal government agency responsible for collecting customs revenue, facilitating both national and international trade, and maintaining border security across Nigeria's entry and exit points.

Why the NCS remains a top public sector choice

The combination of a structured pay scale, allowances, and job security continues to make the Nigeria Customs Service a preferred destination for job seekers. For SSCE holders who may not hold university degrees, the Customs Assistant grade offers a formal pathway into federal civil service employment with room for career progression through the ranks.

Legit.ng has previously reported on public sector salary structures in Nigeria following the implementation of the new minimum wage, which has affected pay grades across multiple federal agencies.

Source: Legit.ng