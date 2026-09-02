INEC published an official document listing Kefas Wungak Ropshik as the PDP governorship candidate for Plateau state ahead of 2027

The Ropshik campaign dismissed a circulating document naming Garba Biggs as the PDP candidate, calling it fake and misleading

Chief Ropshik urged PDP supporters to ignore factional distractions and focus on the 2027 governorship race

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Jos, Plateau state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed Kefas Wungak Ropshik as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for Plateau state in the 2027 general elections, bringing an official electoral record into a dispute that had persisted for weeks over who holds the party's ticket.

Legit.ng learnt on Wednesday, September 2, that the INEC document, which bears the commission's official receiving particulars, named Ropshik under the PDP for the Plateau state governorship election. Its publication comes after a prolonged internal dispute involving rival factions within the Plateau PDP, each laying claim to the party's governorship ticket.

Kefas Wungak Ropshik emerges as Plateau PDP governorship candidate, pledging people-centred leadership and unity ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Kefas Ropshik

Source: Facebook

Ropshik responds to INEC publication

Ropshik stated that the commission's publication closes the debate over the party's candidate.

"Any talk about factions is a distraction, and that distraction has now been put to rest by the recent publication by INEC," he said. "We have always believed that the electoral process would speak for itself. Now that INEC has published its candidate information, our focus is firmly on the people of Plateau state and the task of winning the 2027 election."

The candidate had previously urged his supporters to exercise patience during the controversy, asking why anyone would argue over factions when the electoral process would ultimately provide the answer. That stance now appears vindicated, according to his campaign.

Plateau election: Campaign dismisses rival document

Furthermore, the Ropshik campaign rejected a document circulating on social media that purports to show Garba Biggs as the PDP governorship candidate for Plateau state, describing it as "fake and misleading." The campaign called on party supporters, members of the public, and stakeholders to disregard any document whose authenticity cannot be confirmed through the electoral commission's official records.

The campaign said the INEC document bearing Ropshik's name is the basis for its position that he is the candidate reflected in the commission's current records. It also urged other aspirants and their supporters to respect the electoral process and refrain from actions that could deepen divisions within the party.

Kefas Wungak Ropshik submits governorship nomination forms at the PDP headquarters in Abuja ahead of the 2027 Plateau state election.

Source: Original

Ropshik, popularly called Kefiano, added:

"We have always maintained that the process would speak for itself.

"Now that INEC has published its information, there is no reason for us to remain trapped in arguments about factions.

"Our attention is on the people of Plateau state, the issues that matter to them and the collective effort required to win the election."

The campaign said its attention is now fully on the 2027 governorship contest, including engaging voters across Plateau state and developing a political programme to address their concerns.

Read more on Kefas Ropshik

Solution to prolonged PDP crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike asked the PDP to respect the court's judgments on the party's national convention.

The PDP chieftain, who spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today', monitored by Legit.ng

The FCT minister warned that disobeying court orders could endanger the future of the party, stressing that leaders must not allow personal interests to destroy a political platform that has existed since 1998.

Source: Legit.ng