Faith Oluwasegun Olateju scored 291 in UTME with his sights set on University of Ibadan before an unexpected detour changed everything

The ASUU strike pushed his family to suggest a different university, but Faith rejected their first choice and found his own path instead

Faith moved from Ogbomoso to Lagos as the youngest child in his family and enrolled at LASU in April 2023

Faith Oluwasegun Olateju, an Economics graduate from Lagos State University (LASU), graduated with First-Class Honours on 18 August 2026, just three years after beginning his undergraduate studies, capping a journey that began with a very different destination in mind.

Writing on LinkedIn, Faith shared the story behind his degree, revealing that his original goal was to study at the University of Ibadan (UI).

A man chooses LASU instead of UI and bags a first-class degree. Photo credit: Faith Oluwasegun Olateju/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

He sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and scored 291, comfortably above UI's cutoff of 260, giving him every reason to believe that admission was within reach.

UI aspirant bags degree in LASU

The prolonged Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike disrupted his plans considerably. During that period of uncertainty, rather than settle, he looked further and discovered LASU. With his mother's blessing, he relocated to Lagos and enrolled in April 2023.

What followed was a focused and fruitful academic run. Faith completed his B.Sc. in Economics with First-Class Honours, finishing within three years and emerging as a proud graduate of what he called "the best state university in Nigeria."

Sharing his story on his LinkedIn post, he said:

"Exactly three years ago, in April 2023, I entered the university as a student. On 18 August 2026, I walked across the stage as a First-Class Graduate of Economics from Lagos State University (LASU). 🎓🥹🏆

But the journey did not start in 2023. It started in 2022.

While preparing for UTME, I had always dreamed of studying at the University of Ibadan (UI). In fact, that dream had been there since SS1. At the time, the general cut-off point for Economics was 260, so I prepared relentlessly and eventually scored 291 in UTME.

When the result came out, I was overjoyed. I thought, “I have made it to UI!” 🥹

But God had a different plan.

It was the period of the prolonged ASUU strike, which lasted for over a year. My parents advised me to change to LAUTECH so I wouldn't waste my UTME score.

My problem with LAUTECH? It was too close to home. 😂😭 It didn't feel like I was going to university; it felt like I was simply going to another secondary school.

So, I started searching for a university that wasn't under ASUU. That's when I discovered LASU.

You saw what I did there. 😂🔥

At the time, LASU was one of the best state universities, with relatively affordable tuition. I began to pray because I didn't even know how I was going to tell my parents that, as the last child, I wanted to leave Ogbomoso for Lagos to attend LASU. 😭🙏🏽

To my surprise, my mum agreed almost immediately.

And in my family, once Mummy says yes, the matter is settled. Daddy's own is anywhere. 😂❤️

I started the admission process from the comfort of my home, and eventually, admission was granted. 🎉

The first time I left for Lagos, I left as a student.

Today, I returned from that journey as a First-Class Graduate of Economics. 🎓🏆

Looking back, I can confidently say that what I thought was a change of plan was actually God's divine direction.

LASU became more than just a place where I earned a degree. I found purpose there. I served, I led, I participated, I learned, I grew, I built relationships, and I discovered more of who I am.

And now, within just three years, the story has reached this chapter:

B.Sc. Economics (First Class Honors)🎓🥇

From Ogbomoso to Lagos.

From 291 UTME to a First-Class degree.

From a dream of UI to a testimony at LASU.

From uncertainty to purpose.

From a student to a graduate.

Best State University in Nigeria. 🔥

Everything within three years! 🥹✨"

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that a University of Ibadan (UI) graduate who was denied Law finished with a first-class degree in a course she initially never wanted.

UI graduate transitions to tech

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate who studied Chemistry and Education, has shared his career pivot story on social media.

The graduate revealed how the analytical skills he gained from studying Chemistry at UI became the foundation for his shift into the technology sector.

Source: Legit.ng